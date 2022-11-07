Expand / Collapse search
World’s tallest woman takes first flight after airline makes big accommodations

The Turkish woman stands at 7 feet, 0.7 inches tall

By Emma Colton | Fox News
The world’s tallest woman was able to make her first trip on an airplane after an airline removed six seats. 

"This was my first flight, but it certainly won't be the last. From now on, I will be very honored and happy to fly to different parts of the world with @turkishairlines. A heartfelt thank you to every single person involved in my journey," Rumeysa Gelgi wrote on Instagram of her flight on Turkish Airlines. 

The Turkish woman, who stands at 7 feet, 0.7 inches tall, had never flown before her ride in September from Istanbul to San Francisco. Photos posted to her Instagram account showed how the airline removed six seats to make room for a stretcher that Gelgi lied on during the flight. 

The 25-year-old plans to spend the next six months in the U.S. and has been documenting her time in California on her Instagram account. 

WORLD'S TALLEST MAN MEETS ONE OF WORLD'S SMALLEST MEN

Rumeysa Gelgi, 17, granted as the world's tallest girl with her 2,13-meter height, poses at her home in Karabuk, Turkey on July 9, 2014. Gelgi, having Weaver syndrome, was named the world's tallest girl by Guinness Book of World Records.

Rumeysa Gelgi, 17, granted as the world's tallest girl with her 2,13-meter height, poses at her home in Karabuk, Turkey on July 9, 2014. Gelgi, having Weaver syndrome, was named the world's tallest girl by Guinness Book of World Records. (Ibrahim Yozoglu/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Gelgi clinched the Guinness World Records’ title of the tallest living woman in 2021 after she was re-measured. She has a condition called Weaver syndrome, which causes bones to grow rapidly and larger than normal. 

IGOR VOVKOVINSKIY, TALLEST MAN IN US, DIES IN MINNESOTA

Rumeysa Gelgi who has a standing height of 213.6 cm (7ft 0.09 in) and who has been awarded the title of the tallest teenager (female) in the world by Guinness World Records is now being awarded by the title of "The tallest female in the world under the age of 18" by the Assist World Records in Karabuk, Turkey on August 14, 2015.

Rumeysa Gelgi who has a standing height of 213.6 cm (7ft 0.09 in) and who has been awarded the title of the tallest teenager (female) in the world by Guinness World Records is now being awarded by the title of "The tallest female in the world under the age of 18" by the Assist World Records in Karabuk, Turkey on August 14, 2015. (Ersin Turan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Guinness World Records noted last year that Gelgi relies on a wheelchair to get around, but can walk short distances with the assistance of a walker. 

HE'S 16 AND HE'S GIGANTIC: MEET WORLD'S TALLEST TEENAGER

 Turkish woman Rumeysa Gelgi, left, who stands 215.16 centimeters (7 feet, 0.7 inches) tall and has been confirmed as the world's tallest living woman by Guinness World Records, is seen in front of her house in Safranbolu district of Karabuk, Turkey on Oct. 14, 2021. Gelgi's phenomenal height is due to a condition called Weaver syndrome, which causes accelerated growth and other abnormalities, Guinness World Records said in a statement.

 Turkish woman Rumeysa Gelgi, left, who stands 215.16 centimeters (7 feet, 0.7 inches) tall and has been confirmed as the world's tallest living woman by Guinness World Records, is seen in front of her house in Safranbolu district of Karabuk, Turkey on Oct. 14, 2021. Gelgi's phenomenal height is due to a condition called Weaver syndrome, which causes accelerated growth and other abnormalities, Guinness World Records said in a statement. (Orhan Kuzu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

She was previously awarded the distinction of being the world’s tallest female teenager in 2014 when she was 18, and as having the longest finger on a living female at 4.4 inches earlier this year, as well as the longest back on a living female at 23.58 inches. 

Twenty-five-year-old Turkish woman Rumeysa Gelgi shows her hand as she makes a press statement on her applications setting new records at Guinness World Records in Karabuk, Turkiye on April 3, 2022. Gelgi was given the title of the world's tallest living woman, standing at 215.16cm (7ft 0.7in) by Guinness World Records in 2021. She, a month ago, received the titles of "woman with the world's largest hands", "woman with the world's the longest fingers" and "woman with the world's the longest back."

Twenty-five-year-old Turkish woman Rumeysa Gelgi shows her hand as she makes a press statement on her applications setting new records at Guinness World Records in Karabuk, Turkiye on April 3, 2022. Gelgi was given the title of the world's tallest living woman, standing at 215.16cm (7ft 0.7in) by Guinness World Records in 2021. She, a month ago, received the titles of "woman with the world's largest hands", "woman with the world's the longest fingers" and "woman with the world's the longest back." (Orhan Kuzu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The tallest living man, Sultan Kösen, is also from Turkey and stands at 8 feet 2.82 inches. 