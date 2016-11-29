World's oldest living person celebrates 117th birthday

next Image 1 of 3

The Italian woman who is the world's oldest living person has marked her 117th birthday by blowing out all the candles on her cake.

Emma Morano received a greeting from Italy's president, read by an official, and a visit from two elderly nieces and her long-time physician on Tuesday morning to mark the milestone birthday. She patiently responded to a series of questions from journalists and accepted some gifts, including cookies.

Then she blew out the candles on her cake — not one for every year, but three numerals to show her age, 117. Another party, including cake, was planned for the afternoon, after a nap.

Morano, who is believed to be the last surviving person in the world born in the 1800s, became the oldest living person in May.