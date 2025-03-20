World leader agrees with Vance that mass migration is threat to 'daily life'

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen says she agrees with recent comments from Vice President JD Vance that mass migration into Europe is a major problem.

Frederiksen made the comment during an interview with Politico published Thursday, saying it is critical that Europe begin stemming the flow of foreign migrants.

"I consider this mass migration into Europe as a threat to the daily life in Europe," Frederiksen said in a throwback to Vance's Feb. 14 speech at the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

Frederiksen has backed up her rhetoric with policy as well, with her administration building on anti-migrant policies. Denmark now confiscates valuables from migrants to refund the cost of housing them, and the country's "No Ghetto" laws ensure no neighborhood has an outsized concentration of migrants, Politico reported.

"I totally believe in equal opportunities and a Scandinavian welfare model with a tax-paid education, social benefits and health care. But for me that’s only one traditional pillar of being a social democrat," she argued to Politico.

"Being in control of migration is the second pillar," she added.

Vance's speech in Munich served as a general wake-up call to Europe from President Donald Trump's administration, admonishing leaders across the continent for straying from traditional values and quashing dissent.

"The threat that I worry the most about vis-à-vis Europe is not Russia, it's not China. It's not any other external actor," Vance said at the time. "What I worry about is the threat from within the retreat of Europe from some of its most fundamental values, values shared with the United States of America."

Vance went on to reference efforts in Romania and Germany to prevent anti-migrant movements from gaining power.

"The crisis this continent faces right now, the crisis I believe we all face together, is one of our own making. If you're running in fear of your own voters, there is nothing America can do for you," Vance said.