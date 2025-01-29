Woman used wigs, disguises to take British citizenship tests for at least 14 people, authorities say

A British woman is accused of disguising herself to pose as at least 14 people while taking citizenship tests in the United Kingdom.

The unnamed 61-year-old woman used an array of wigs and disguises to impersonate male and female applicants, the U.K. Home Office said.

"These fraudsters lead to people wrongly being granted the right to remain, putting the public at risk," the agency said on social media.

During her arrest, Immigration Enforcement officers seized several false documents and the wigs, which were believed to have been used in the scheme.

She is believed to have carried out the scheme at multiple test centers across the United Kingdom between June 2022 and August 2023, authorities said.

Immigration enforcement criminal and financial investigation inspector Phillip Parr said a "complex investigation" had "put a stop to this dangerous scheme," Sky News reported.

"This individual is believed to have orchestrated a pre-meditated plan to avoid detection, meticulously selecting disguises and test center locations across the country to evade the authorities," he told the outlet.

The Life in the UK Test, a requirement for anyone seeking to obtain indefinite leave to remain or to become a British citizen, consists of 24 questions aimed at proving the applicant has sufficient knowledge of British values, history and society, the BBC reported.