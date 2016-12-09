Expand / Collapse search
Last Update December 9, 2016

Wife Stuffs Husband in Suitcase in Foiled Bid to Escape Prison

By | Fox News
July 2: Prison inmate Juan Ramírez Tijerina is curled inside a suitcase after he tried to escape from prison with the help of his girlfriend following a conjugal visit in Chetumal, Mexico. AP Photo/SIPSE)

For most people, it's hard enough to pack a suitcase with clothes – let alone your husband.

Police say a woman was caught trying to sneak her common-law-husband out of a Mexican prison in a suitcase following a conjugal visit.

A spokesman for police in the Caribbean state of Quintana Roo says staff at the prison in Chetumal noticed that the woman seemed nervous and was pulling a black, wheeled suitcase that looked bulky.

Spokesman Gerardo Campos said Monday that prison guards checked the bag of 19-year-old Maria del Mar Arjona and found inmate Juan Ramírez Tijerina curled up inside in the fetal position.

Ramírez is serving a 20-year sentence for a 2007 conviction for illegal weapons possession.

Arjona was arrested and charges are pending.

This is already the second incident this year involving people finding their way inside suitcases. In Spain, a man was caught curled-up inside a large suitcase in an attempt to steal from other people's luggage.

Based on reporting by the Associated Press.

