Wife Stuffs Husband in Suitcase in Foiled Bid to Escape Prison
For most people, it's hard enough to pack a suitcase with clothes – let alone your husband.
Police say a woman was caught trying to sneak her common-law-husband out of a Mexican prison in a suitcase following a conjugal visit.
A spokesman for police in the Caribbean state of Quintana Roo says staff at the prison in Chetumal noticed that the woman seemed nervous and was pulling a black, wheeled suitcase that looked bulky.
Spokesman Gerardo Campos said Monday that prison guards checked the bag of 19-year-old Maria del Mar Arjona and found inmate Juan Ramírez Tijerina curled up inside in the fetal position.
Ramírez is serving a 20-year sentence for a 2007 conviction for illegal weapons possession.
Arjona was arrested and charges are pending.
This is already the second incident this year involving people finding their way inside suitcases. In Spain, a man was caught curled-up inside a large suitcase in an attempt to steal from other people's luggage.
Based on reporting by the Associated Press.
