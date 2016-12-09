Brazilian Bull Riders
Brazilian bull riders
Guilherme Marchi Hometown: Leme, Brazil U.S. Residence: Ferris, Texas Age: 28 PBR earnings to date: $3,619,139 Personal: Guilherme and his wife, Patricia, have a daughter, Manuela, and a son, Joao Gabriel.
Guilherme Marchi rides Robinson's Mr. Slim for 87 during the second round of the Pueblo Built Ford Tough series PBR. Photo: Andy Watson
Guilherme Marchi rides 4L & Diamond S's Foolish Pride for 85.25 during the first round of the Albuquerque Built Ford Tough series PBR.
Renato Nunes Hometown: Buritama, Brazil U.S. residence: Gainesville, Texas Age: 29 PBR earnings to date: $2,306,853 Personal: Renato and his wife, Andreia, have a son, Luis, and a daughter, Renata.
Renato Nunes rides Robinson's Willie Wilco for 87.75 during the fifth round of the 2010 PBR World Final.
Renato Nunes attempts to ride Robinson-Mesa's Highway 12 during the third round of the New York City Built Ford Tough series PBR.
Valdiron de Oliveira Hometown: Aparecida de Goiania, Brazil U.S. residence: Decatur, Texas Age: 32 PBR earnings to date: $1,036,233 Personal: Valdiron and his wife, Andrea, have a son, Paulo, and a daughter, Camilla.
Valdiron de Oliveira rides D&H-Harrison's Red Hot for 87 during the second round of the Glendale Built Ford Tough series PBR.
Valdiron de Oliveira attempts to ride Davis-Luna's Hard Rock during the first round of the Duluth Built Ford Tough series PBR.
Robson Palermo Hometown: Rio Branco, Brazil U.S. Residence: Tyler, Texas Age: 28 PBR earnings to date: $1,229,409 Personal: Robson and his wife, Priscila, have a daughter, Gabriela; he also has a daughter, Vitória, who lives in Brazil with her mother.
Robson Palermo rides Robinson's RMEF Gunpowder & Lead during the championship round of the Pueblo Built Ford Tough series PBR.
Silvano Alves rides Circle T's Perfect Poison for 87.25 during the second round of the Pueblo Built Ford Tough series PBR.
Silvano Alves Hometown: Pilar do Sul, Brazil U.S. Residence: Decatur, Texas Age: 23 PBR earnings to date: $321,580 Personal: Silvano spent most of his childhood on his family's small ranch and began riding bulls when he was 15 years old, learning from his father and grandfather, both bull riders.
Silvano Alves rides D&H's Hot Stuff for 87.75 during the first round of the Anaheim Built Ford Tough series PBR.
