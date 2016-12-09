Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

LIFESTYLE

Brazilian Bull Riders

Brazilian bull riders  

  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/d2afbd43-Guilherme-Marchi-rides-4L.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Guilherme_Marchi_rides_4L

    Guilherme Marchi  Hometown: Leme, Brazil  U.S. Residence: Ferris, Texas  Age: 28  PBR earnings to date: $3,619,139  Personal: Guilherme and his wife, Patricia, have a daughter, Manuela, and a son, Joao Gabriel.
    2011 Andy Watson / bullstockmedia.com
  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0ca83adf-Guilherme-Marchi-rides.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Guilherme_Marchi_rides

    Guilherme Marchi rides Robinson's Mr. Slim for 87 during the second round of the Pueblo Built Ford Tough series PBR.  Photo: Andy Watson
    Andy Watson / bullstockmedia.com
  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/686f8140-Guilherme-Marchi-wins.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Guilherme_Marchi_wins

    Guilherme Marchi rides 4L & Diamond S's Foolish Pride for 85.25 during the first round of the Albuquerque Built Ford Tough series PBR.
    2011 Andy Watson / bullstockmedia.com
  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/2bfd781d-Renato-Nunes-is-crowned.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Renato_Nunes_is_crowned

    Renato Nunes Hometown: Buritama, Brazil  U.S. residence: Gainesville, Texas  Age: 29  PBR earnings to date: $2,306,853 Personal: Renato and his wife, Andreia, have a son, Luis, and a daughter, Renata.
    Andy Watson / Bull Stock Media, LLC
  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ecb2b9e5-Renato-Nunes-rides.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Renato_Nunes_rides

    Renato Nunes rides Robinson's Willie Wilco for 87.75 during the fifth round of the 2010 PBR World Final.
    Andy Watson
  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/60182986-Renato-Nunes-attempts-to-ride.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Renato_Nunes_attempts_to_ride

    Renato Nunes attempts to ride Robinson-Mesa's Highway 12 during the third round of the New York City Built Ford Tough series PBR.
    Andy Watson
  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/cd5fd985-Valdiron-de-Oliveira.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Valdiron_de_Oliveira

    Valdiron de Oliveira  Hometown: Aparecida de Goiania, Brazil  U.S. residence: Decatur, Texas  Age: 32  PBR earnings to date: $1,036,233  Personal: Valdiron and his wife, Andrea, have a son, Paulo, and a daughter, Camilla.
    Andy Watson
  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/a5ddd7d6-Valdiron-de-Oliveira-rides-.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Valdiron_de_Oliveira_rides_

    Valdiron de Oliveira rides D&H-Harrison's Red Hot for 87 during the second round of the Glendale Built Ford Tough series PBR.
    2011 Andy Watson / bullstockmedia.com
  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/fbddb659-Valdiron-de-Oliveira-attempts-to-ride.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Valdiron_de_Oliveira_attempts_to_ride

    Valdiron de Oliveira attempts to ride Davis-Luna's Hard Rock during the first round of the Duluth Built Ford Tough series PBR.
    2011 Andy Watson / bullstockmedia.com
  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/997f64fb-Robson-Palermo-Photo-by-Matt-Breneman-bullstockmedia.com_.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Robson_Palermo__Photo_by_Matt_Breneman___bullstockmedia_com

    Robson Palermo  Hometown: Rio Branco, Brazil U.S.  Residence: Tyler, Texas  Age: 28  PBR earnings to date: $1,229,409 Personal: Robson and his wife, Priscila, have a daughter, Gabriela; he also has a daughter, Vitória, who lives in Brazil with her mother.
    2010 Bull Stock Media
  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/d16fca30-Robson-Palermo-rides.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Robson_Palermo_rides

    Robson Palermo rides Robinson's RMEF Gunpowder & Lead during the championship round of the Pueblo Built Ford Tough series PBR.
    Andy Watson / Bull Stock Media
  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/20cc2569-Silvano-A-.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Silvano_A_

    Silvano Alves rides Circle T's Perfect Poison for 87.25 during the second round of the Pueblo Built Ford Tough series PBR.
    Andy Watson / bullstockmedia.com
  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/1ca21fae-Silvano-Alves-Photo-by-Matt-Breneman-bullstockmedia.com-.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Silvano_Alves___Photo_by_Matt_Breneman___bullstockmedia_com_

    Silvano Alves  Hometown: Pilar do Sul, Brazil U.S.  Residence: Decatur, Texas  Age: 23  PBR earnings to date: $321,580  Personal: Silvano spent most of his childhood on his family’s small ranch and began riding bulls when he was 15 years old, learning from his father and grandfather, both bull riders.
    2010 Bull Stock Media
  • //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/00c1502d-Silvano-Alves-.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Silvano_Alves_

    Silvano Alves rides D&H's Hot Stuff for 87.75 during the first round of the Anaheim Built Ford Tough series PBR.
    2011 Andy Watson / bullstockmedia.com
Image 1 of 13

Recommended