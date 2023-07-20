WHO searches for origin of contaminated cough syrup linked to 6 children's deaths

A syrup branded as Naturcold, found in Cameroon, has been linked to the deaths of six children.

The World Health Organization found that the syrup contains high levels of diethylene glycol, a toxic contaminant.

The WHO is now seeking the help of Indian authorities to get to the bottom of the origin of Naturcold.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has asked the Indian authorities for help in establishing the origins of a contaminated cough syrup that has been linked to children's deaths in Cameroon.

The U.N. agency issued a warning on Wednesday about a syrup branded as Naturcold, which was sold in Cameroon and linked by authorities there with at least six children's' deaths. The syrup contained extremely high levels of the toxic contaminant diethylene glycol, the WHO said.

The manufacturer of Naturcold is listed on the packet as Fraken International (England), but the UK regulator told WHO that no such company exists.

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION URGES GOVERNMENTS TO SET UP SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM FOR AT-RISK PEOPLE DURING HEAT WAVE

The WHO wrote to India's regulator as the alert was issued on Wednesday, asking for help in reaching Indian companies that may be involved, a spokesperson told Reuters. Other countries have also been contacted, she said.

The alert about Naturcold is the latest of several similar warnings issued in recent months about contaminated cough syrups sold worldwide.

In 2022, the medicines were linked to the deaths of more than 300 children in Gambia, Uzbekistan and Indonesia. Another alert earlier this year also said contaminated medicines had been found in the Marshall Islands and Micronesia, but no deaths have been reported there. The WHO has said the threat is ongoing.

4 DEAD AS POST-HEATWAVE STORMS SWEEP CROATIA, SLOVENIA

All of the syrups are made by different manufacturers, although in three of the four incidents, they are Indian-made. The deaths in Indonesia were linked to syrups made domestically.

The WHO said this pattern meant that working with India was a high priority in finding out more about the incident in Cameroon. It previously said efforts to find out more about the cough syrup incidents and the supply chains involved had been stymied by a lack of information from the Indian authorities and drugmakers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials in India and Cameroon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.