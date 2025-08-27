White House demands all Gaza hostages return home 'this week' amid stalled talks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House special envoy Steve Witkoff said he is pushing for all hostages still held in the Gaza Strip to be returned this week, though negotiations with Hamas still appear to be at an impasse.

"We adamantly want, and I'm following the president's direction here when I say this, all of those hostages home this week," Witkoff told Fox News’ Bret Baier on "Special Report" Tuesday night.

"There’s been a deal on the table for the last six or seven weeks that would have released 10 of the hostages out of the 20 who we think are alive," he said, noting that he believes Hamas is "100%" to blame for the hold-up.

"It was Hamas who slow played that process, and it is Hamas now who is saying we accept that deal," Witkoff added.

Witkoff did not go into detail on what specifically is holding up the return of the hostages who have been held captive in the Gaza Strip for nearly two years following the Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

But reports on Tuesday suggested the Israeli security cabinet refused to review a deal that would see the partial release of hostages and Witkoff confirmed the "official position" of Jerusalem is a full return of hostages or no ceasefire deal as it pushes forward with its plans to take Gaza City.

In a statement to Fox News Digital on Wednesday, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, a group that represents the families of the hostages, said it is "hopeful that with this deal on the table, we will finally see our loved ones return."

"Time is running out, and we know that only by finalizing this deal can we bring all 50 hostages home – those who are alive to begin their healing journey, and those who were tragically lost to receive a dignified burial," it added. "We have no time left – let’s make this deal happen now."

But the forum also issued a public statement on Tuesday after reports said Israel refused to review a partial return deal, and said, "It is deeply disappointing that on the very day when masses of Israelis take to the streets demanding the return of all hostages and an end to the war, the government continues to delay progress on the agreement, contrary to the people's will."

A demonstration of some 350,000 people took place in Israel’s Hostage Square in Tel Aviv on Tuesday night, according to the Forum, just days after another massive protest took to the streets of Tel Aviv, in which the families of the hostages and supporters again called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reach a deal with Hamas.

Witkoff argued that there can be negotiations after the hostages are returned for "what next day…looks like in Gaza after this is all done and what the definition of Hamas is" – suggesting these issues remain major hurdles as Israel has repeatedly vowed the complete destruction of Hamas.

The special envoy said it wasn’t his "call" to say whether the terrorist network should be completely destroyed, but noted there was room for negotiations in returning the hostages as Palestinian prisoners would also be swapped in exchange.

Fifty hostages continue to be held by Hamas, only 20 of whom are assessed to still be alive.

President Donald Trump on Monday predicted there would be a "conclusive" end to the war in Gaza within the next "two to three weeks," though he did not say how this would be accomplished.

The Forum responded to the pronouncement and said, "We pray this is true and that you gave a deadline to end our suffering. You have committed directly to released hostages that you will bring all of the hostages home – now is the time to make that happen."

Witkoff also said Trump would be hosting a meeting at the White House on Wednesday to discuss a "day after" plan for Gaza, though it is unclear who will take part in this meeting.

When pressed for details on the meeting, a White House official told Fox News Digital, "President Trump has been clear that he wants the war to end, and he wants peace and prosperity for everyone in the region. The White House has nothing additional to share on the meeting at this time."