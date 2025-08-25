Expand / Collapse search
Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu announces investigation into 'tragic mishap' after reports of journalists killed in Gaza strike

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says 'Israel deeply regrets' what happened, emphasizing that its war is against Hamas, not civilians

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Israel launches heavy strikes on Gaza City as new offensive looms Video

Israel launches heavy strikes on Gaza City as new offensive looms

Fox News national correspondent Jeff Paul has the latest on Israel’s planned takeover of Gaza City on ‘Fox News Live.’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that an investigation is underway after reports said Israel struck a hospital in the southern Gaza Strip, killing at least 20 people on Monday, according to reports.

Netanyahu said Israel regretted the deadly incident and reiterated that Israel does not intentionally target civilians in its war with Hamas. Reports said among the dead were five journalists who worked for outlets such as Reuters, The Associated Press, and Al Jazeera.

"Israel deeply regrets the tragic mishap that occurred today at the Nasser Hospital in Gaza," Netanyahu's office said in a statement. 

"Israel values the work of journalists, medical staff and all civilians. The military authorities are conducting a thorough investigation. Our war is with Hamas terrorists. Our just goals are defeating Hamas and bringing our hostages home."

Composite photo shows damage to Nasser Hospital and Palestinians carrying the body of a journalist.

The composite image shows structural damage to Nasser Hospital alongside Palestinians carrying the body of a journalist after the strikes; authorities said at least 20 people, including five journalists, were killed. (Reuters/Hatem Khaled)

NY TIMES' ERRONEOUS COVER PHOTO OF GAZAN CHILD JOINS SERIES OF MEDIA BLUNDERS FRAMING STORIES AGAINST ISRAEL

Reports, citing medical officials, said two shells hit Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis in quick succession. Israeli media reported that Israeli troops had fired the artillery rounds at the hospital to target a Hamas surveillance camera on the roof.

Cameraman Hussam al-Masri, a Reuters contractor, was killed near a live broadcasting position on an upper floor just below the roof in the first strike, Palestinian health officials said.

Israel then struck the site again, killing additional journalists as well as rescue workers and medics who had rushed in to help, hospital officials and witnesses told Reuters.

IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin echoed Netanyahu’s comments, stressing that the military makes every effort to mitigate civilian harm while ensuring troop safety.

"We are operating in an extremely complex reality. Hamas terrorists deliberately use civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, as shields," Defrin said in a video posted to social media. "They have even operated from the Nasser Hospital itself. Hamas began this war, created impossible fighting conditions and is preventing its end by still holding 50 of our hostages."

Man inspects damaged broadcast equipment at Nasser Hospital in Gaza after Israeli strike.

A man examines broadcast equipment damaged by Israeli strikes on Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza, on Monday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel regrets incident at Nasser Hospital and will investigate the strikes (Reuters/Hatem Khaled)

NEWS AGENCY SAYS ITS GAZA JOURNALISTS SUFFERING HEALTH WOES AS UNION WARNS THEY WILL DIE WITHOUT INTERVENTION

Defrin said Israel will abide by international obligations and "investigate the deadly incident thoroughly and professionally."

"Reporting from an active war zone carries immense risk, especially in a war with a terrorist organization such as Hamas, who cynically hides behind the civilian population," he added. 

The other journalists killed were identified as Mariam Abu Dagga, who freelanced for the Associated Press and other outlets; Mohammed Salama, who worked for Al Jazeera; Moaz Abu Taha, a freelancer who contributed to several news organizations, including Reuters; and Ahmed Abu Aziz.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to the press after meeting with U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson at the U.S. Capitol.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel regrets incident at Nasser Hospital and will investigate the strikes.  (Getty Images/Jim Watson)

Photographer Hatem Khaled, also a Reuters contractor, was wounded.

Fox News’ Yael Kuriel, Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

