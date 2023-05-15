Expand / Collapse search
Europe
Western Slovakia crash between bus and truck kills 1, injures 59 others

Police are investigating the cause of the crash

A crash between a bus and truck on a major highway in western Slovakia killed one person and injured dozens, officials said on Monday.

Firefighters reported that at least 59 people were injured.

The accident closed the D2 highway that links the Slovak capital, Bratislava, with the neighboring Czech Republic, police said.

Slovakia Accident

Police and ambulance crews on the scene of a major crash on the D2 highway in western Slovakia, on May 15, 2023. (Michal Svítok/TASR via AP)

Details about the nature of the injuries have not been released, but rescuers said some people were seriously hurt.

Slovak media said the bus was carrying Hungarian tourists.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.