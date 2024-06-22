WATCH: Russian amusement park ride malfunctions, trapping a dozen people 50 feet in the air

Firefighters in Russia last week had to rescue dozens of riders from an amusement park attraction when they got stuck dangling 50 feet above the ground.

"Swing rides at the amusement park… stopped due to technical reasons," officials said after the rescue, according to Newsflare.

The swing ride at the park in Nalchik City malfunctioned on June 16, prompting the Emergency Situations Ministry (EMERCOM) to deploy a rescue operation. Video of the rescue showed a fire rescue worker climbing up a ladder to bring down the 13 people stranded on the ride.

OHIO MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER BEING STRUCK BY ROLLER COASTER

EMERCOM said rescue personnel managed to bring everyone down safely with no injuries. The service will investigate the cause of the malfunction.

Russia has seen trouble with swing rides before, with one such ride collapsing last year and injuring 20 people after the carousel roof, which anchors the seats, collapsed, The New York Post reported.

TEEN ‘THOUGHT SHE WAS GOING TO DIE’ STUCK UPSIDE DOWN AFTER OREGON THEME PARK RIDE MALFUNCTIONS

Bystanders rushed to help the victims in that incident, helping pull the victims free. At least eight children were hurt, while a 27-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl were rushed to a hospital in "grave" condition. The girl required surgery, per-local outlets.

Portland’s Oaks Amusement Park last week suffered a malfunction, with 28 people stuck upside down at the top of the AtmosFEAR ride. The park said the ride’s operators called 911 immediately after the ride got stuck at the "apex" position and initiated "emergency procedures."

WILD VIDEO SHOWS GUSHING FIRE HYDRANT SUSPENDING VEHICLE IN THE AIR AFTER CALIFORNIA CRASH

The riders remained suspended for about 25 minutes before first responders from Portland Fire & Rescue arrived and started bringing people down. No one was injured during the rescue and everyone was brought down safely.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The AtmosFEAR ride began operation in 2021 but will remain closed until further notice, according to a statement posted by the park on social media platform X.

However, angry parents have sued the park over the malfunction, demanding $125,000 in damages for negligence.