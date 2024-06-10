Wild video shows gushing fire hydrant suspending vehicle in the air after California crash

A wild video captured water from a gushing fire hydrant suspending a vehicle in the air following a crash in Southern California.

The Orange County Fire Authority said its firefighters stumbled upon the unusual scene on Sunday night in Lake Forest in the Los Angeles-area.

"We’re going to chalk this up as something you don’t see everyday," the agency wrote on X.

Video shared by authorities showed gushing water from the hydrant lifting the rear of an SUV off the ground.

The vehicle could be seen bobbing up and down from the force of the water as firefighters walked around the crash site.

"Fortunately both drivers had self-extricated prior to our arrival. Firefighter paramedics treated both drivers and they were transported to the hospital – one requiring paramedic level care," the Orange County Fire Authority said.

"While the two were being transported, firefighters on scene continued to work on isolating the water grid on each side of the hydrant," the agency added. "This lowered the car and firefighters were eventually able to access the water shutoff adjacent to the car."

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.