Viking cruise ship stranded off Australian coast due to fungus outbreak

Tourists hoping to enjoy a holiday cruise have instead found themselves stranded off the coast of Australia due to a fungus outbreak on the ship.

The Viking Orion, a lavish 14-deck, 980-person cruise ship built in 2018, has been refused entry at multiple ports and stuck at sea for five days due to a fungus outbreak in the ship’s hull, Daily Express reported .

The ship was originally supposed to travel from Sydney to Auckland and then to the New Zealand capital of Wellington, but it was blocked from entering Wellington and then from Christchurch, New Zealand.

The ship then traveled to Hobart on the island of Tasmania but was blocked from entering that port as well.

The ship is now headed to Adelaide on the southern coast of Australia, but passengers have been informed they will not be stopping there but will instead anchor 17 miles off the coast.

Once anchored, divers will be sent out to clean the ship’s hull with the hope that the ship will then be able to dock in Melbourne.

"We have been told we will be compensated," passenger John Davidson told 10 News First. "Currently, it’s 50 percent, but we think that offer is going to be improved going forward."

Fox News Digital reached out to Viking Cruises for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Earlier this month, a Viking cruise ship in Antarctica was struck by a "rogue wave" that resulted in the death of a passenger.

