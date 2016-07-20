Vietnam legislature convenes to elect leaders

Vietnamese Communist Party-dominated National Assembly has opened its first session to elect the country's top leaders following May elections.

The 494 deputies are widely expected to reappoint President Tran Dai Quang, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan. They were elected to their positions by the outgoing assembly in April.

Only 20 of the deputies are not members of the ruling Communist Party.

The May elections for the rubber-stamp parliament are held every five years.