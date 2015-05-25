Expand / Collapse search
Last Update December 9, 2015

Video purports to show Islamic State militants in Libya beheading Coptic hostages

By | Associated Press
    This image made from a video released Sunday Feb. 15, 2015 by militants in Libya claiming loyalty to the Islamic State group purportedly shows Egyptian Coptic Christians in orange jumpsuits being led along a beach, each accompanied by a masked militant. Later in the video, the men are made to kneel and one militant addresses the camera in English before the men are simultaneously beheaded. The Associated Press could not immediately independently verify the video. (AP Photo) (The Associated Press)

    In this Friday, Feb. 13, 2015 photo, a Coptic Christian woman prays for the release of 21 Coptic Egyptian men whose were abducted by Islamic State militants in the central city of Sirte, Libya more than a month ago, during a protest at the Coptic cathedral in Cairo, Egypt. A video purporting to show the mass beheading of Coptic Christian hostages was released Sunday, Feb. 15, 2015, by militants in Libya affiliated with the Islamic State group. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) (The Associated Press)

    In this Saturday, Feb. 14, 2015 photo, family relatives of abducted Coptic Christian Samuel Walham, one of 21 Coptic Egyptian men seized by Islamic State militants in the central city of Sirte, Libya more than a month ago, weep outside their home in the village of el-Aour, near Minya, 220 kilometers (135 miles) south of Cairo, Egypt. A video purporting to show the mass beheading of Coptic Christian hostages was released Sunday, Feb. 15, 2015, by militants in Libya affiliated with the Islamic State group. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) (The Associated Press)

CAIRO – A video released by militants in Libya claiming loyalty to the Islamic State group purports to show the mass beheading of Coptic Christian hostages.

The video, released late Sunday night, shows several men in orange jumpsuits being led along a beach, each accompanied by a masked militant. The men are made to kneel and one militant addresses the camera in English before the men are simultaneously beheaded.

The makers of the video identify themselves as the Tripoli Province of the Islamic State group — the Islamic militant group that controls about a third of Syria and Iraq. Militants in Libya claiming affiliation with the Islamic State group had been holding 21 Egyptian Coptic Christians hostage for weeks.

The Associated Press could not immediately independently verify the video.