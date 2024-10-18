A video has captured a woman in India miraculously escaping injury after a water tank fell from a roof and landed perfectly around her.

The incident happened in Surat earlier this month after the woman was returning home from a Hindu temple where she had just offered donations to the local deities, according to Viral Press.

Footage shows the woman leaving a building and beginning to walk across a street when the water tank plunges out of the sky.

However, instead of being hit by the tank, it ends up slotting directly over the woman, leaving her unharmed.

WHILE ON VACATION, WOMAN SWALLOWS HER DIAMOND WEDDING RING BY MISTAKE

Her head then pops out of the tank as bystanders rush to the scene.

One bystander is seen gesturing toward a roof as he and the woman look up to see where the flying object came from.

NEW JERSEY COUPLE JUST SITTING IN THEIR BACKYARD WHEN MASSIVE OBJECT FALLS FROM SKY ‘OUT OF NOWHERE’

A security guard told Viral Press that the empty water tank was accidentally dropped by a scrap collector who was clearing out items on a nearby terrace.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Locals now believe that divine intervention saved the woman from injury as she had done a good deed at the local temple, Viral Press adds.