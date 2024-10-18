Expand / Collapse search
Video captures water tank falling on woman — but she miraculously escapes injury

Woman had just made a donation at a local Hindu temple

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Woman escapes injury after water tank falls from building, lands perfectly around her

Woman in India is unharmed after water tank falls on her while she was returning home from a local temple where she made a donation. (Credit: Viral Press)

A video has captured a woman in India miraculously escaping injury after a water tank fell from a roof and landed perfectly around her.  

The incident happened in Surat earlier this month after the woman was returning home from a Hindu temple where she had just offered donations to the local deities, according to Viral Press. 

Footage shows the woman leaving a building and beginning to walk across a street when the water tank plunges out of the sky. 

However, instead of being hit by the tank, it ends up slotting directly over the woman, leaving her unharmed.  

The video begins by showing a water tank falling on an unsuspecting woman in Surat, India, on Oct. 5. (Viral Press)

Her head then pops out of the tank as bystanders rush to the scene. 

However, instead of injuring the woman, the water tank ends up slotting directly on top of her. (Viral Press)

One bystander is seen gesturing toward a roof as he and the woman look up to see where the flying object came from. 

Right after the fall, the woman is seen emerging from inside the water tank in Surat, India. (Viral Press)

A security guard told Viral Press that the empty water tank was accidentally dropped by a scrap collector who was clearing out items on a nearby terrace. 

The woman reportedly made a local donation at a Hindu temple before the water fell from above. (Viral Press)

Locals now believe that divine intervention saved the woman from injury as she had done a good deed at the local temple, Viral Press adds. 

