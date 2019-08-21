Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Italy
Published

Venice bridge architect fined nearly $90G because design can't handle tourist crowds

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 21Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 21

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 21 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A Spanish architect has been fined nearly $90,000 because a Venetian canal bridge he built cannot support the number of tourists who flood the historic city each year, according to a report.

Santiago Calatrava, 61, was hit with the $86,000 fine after a Roman court ruled earlier this month that he committed “macroscopic negligence” when he built the glass and steel bridge in 2008, the New York Times reported.

RUINS OF BRIDGE IN ITALY DEMOLISHED NEARLY A YEAR AFTER DEADLY COLLAPSE

According to the court, the construction required constant maintenance due to the volume of tourists traveling with luggage, which officials Calatrava should have considered when designing the bridge.

Venice, Italy - June 13, 2013: Venice cityscape and The Constitution Bridge (Ponte della Costituzione) over the Grand canal from above. 

Venice, Italy - June 13, 2013: Venice cityscape and The Constitution Bridge (Ponte della Costituzione) over the Grand canal from above. 

Calatrava’s glass steps were designed to be replaced after 20 years, however, after only four years, eight of them needed to be replaced, the Times reported. This cost the city nearly $40,000.

Complaints about the structure also include the lack of safety when it rains because the glass becomes extremely slippery.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The bridge was budgeted at $7.7 million but cost almost $13 million at its completion.

Paulina Dedaj is a writer/ reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.