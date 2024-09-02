Expand / Collapse search
Venezuelan prosecutor seeks arrest warrant for opposition's former presidential candidate

Officials took action a month after the disputed in which President Nicolás Maduro was declared the winner

Associated Press
Venezuelan authorities on Monday sought an arrest warrant for the opposition's former presidential candidate Edmundo González, just over a month after election officials declared President Nicolás Maduro the winner of the disputed election that his opponents say he lost.

The prosecutor seeking the warrant in its request to a judge focused on terrorism-related crimes cites various charges against González, a former diplomat, including conspiracy, falsifying documents and usurpation of powers.

    Venezuela opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia and sitting President Nicolas Maduro next to protests against recent election results.  (Getty Images)

    Government loyalists hold a poster of the late former President Hugo Chavez outside the presidential palace during a rally in support of President Nicolas Maduro's reelection one month after the presidential vote, in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024.  (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

    Opponents of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government protest in Caracas on July 29, 2024, a day after the Venezuelan presidential election. Protests erupted in parts of Caracas Monday against the re-election victory claimed by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro but disputed by the opposition and questioned internationally, AFP journalists observed.  (Raul Arboleda/AFP via Getty Images)

Ruling party-loyal electoral authorities declared Maduro the victor of the July 28 presidential elections hours after polls closed. They did not show any detailed results to back up their claim as they had offered in previous presidential elections. The lack of transparency has drawn international condemnation.

The opposition, however, managed to obtain more than 80% of vote tally sheets, which are printed by every electronic voting machine, and said they show Maduro lost by a wide margin against González.