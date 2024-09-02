Expand / Collapse search
Two U.S. soldiers ambushed, assaulted by mob of Turkish nationalists: 'Yankee, go home!'

Turkish youth group said that U.S. soldiers 'cannot dirty our country', cited Palestinian conflict

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
A mob of Turkish nationalists attacked U.S. soldiers in western Turkey on Monday, resulting in the arrests of 15 people.

The incident took place in Izmir, which is located on Turkey's Aegean coast. In a statement, the Izmir governor's office said the assailants belonged to the Youth Union of Turkey, which is connected to the nationalist Vatan Party.

The governor said that the victims, who were assigned to the USS Wasp, were "physically attacked." Video posted to social media showed soldiers in civilian clothing yelling for help as they were restrained by a group of anti-American men.

The footage also shows an attacker throwing a plastic bag onto the soldier's head as the crowd chanted, "Yankee Go Home!"

Split image of ship, Turkish flag

Soldiers assigned to the USS Wasp were attacked by Turkish nationalists, according to officials. (Getty Images/iStock)

Five U.S. soldiers intervened during the incident, and authorities eventually arrested all 15 of the men who attacked the soldiers.

The U.S. Embassy in Turkey confirmed the incident in a statement published to social media on Monday, and said that the soldiers are safe.

"We can confirm reports that U.S. service members embarked aboard the USS Wasp were the victims of an assault in İzmir today, and are now safe," the embassy said.

USS Wasp

Crew members stand aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD-1) docked at Limassol Port, amid rising tensions in the Middle East, in Limassol, Cyprus, Sunday, August 11, 2024. (Danil Shamkin/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"We thank Turkish authorities for their rapid response and ongoing investigation."

In a statement obtained by Reuters, the Youth Union of Turkey said the attack was "deserved" and criticized U.S. support of Israel.

Turkish protesters

 Members of the Youth Union of Turkey (TGB) gather outside the U.S. Embassy to protest envoys of 10 countries over remarks on the Osman Kavala case in Ankara, Turkey on October 25, 2021.  (Evrim Aydin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

"U.S. soldiers who carry the blood of our soldiers and thousands of Palestinians on their hands cannot dirty our country," the nationalists said. "Every time you step foot in these lands, we will meet you the way you deserve."

