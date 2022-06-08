1 dead, 8 injured after vehicle drives into crowd in Berlin, authorities say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A driver plowed a vehicle into a crowd of pedestrians in Berlin on Wednesday, killing at least one person and injuring at least eight others, German authorities said.

Berlin police spokesman Martin Dams said the incident occurred near the Kurfuerstendamm shopping boulevard located in the west of the German capital.

Dams said the suspected driver has been arrested, although it remains unclear whether the collision was intentional or if the driver had accidentally driven into the crowd.

The incident took place near Breitscheid Square, where 13 people were killed in 2016 after someone drove into a Christmas market.

