Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World

US teacher, TikTok celebrity arrested in Thailand for allegedly having sex with teenage fan

Luke Rockwell is accused of passing STDs onto the 16-year-old fan

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
close
U.S. teacher, TikTok celebrity arrested in Thailand for allegedly having sex with teenage fan Video

U.S. teacher, TikTok celebrity arrested in Thailand for allegedly having sex with teenage fan

American teacher and TikTok celebrity Luke Rockwell was arrested in Bangkok, Thailand for allegedly having sex with an underage fan and recording the acts, police say.

An American teacher who has over one million followers on TikTok is accused of having sex with a 16-year-old fan in Thailand, Thai police say.

Florida resident Luke Rockwell, 29, was arrested in Bangkok on Saturday. He is also accused of passing STDs onto the girl, and he set his TikTok account, @English_with_teacherluke, to private after his arrest.

While the age of consent in Thailand is 15, it's still against the law to conduct "indecent acts" with someone between the ages of 15 and 18 outside of marriage. Royal Thai Police Lieutenant General Thitsit Sangsawan told the Daily Mail that Rockwell was charged with unlawful sex with a minor and recording the sexual acts.

Police Colonel Vajirakorn Wongboon told NBC News that Rockwell was teaching English in the Thai capitol when he was arrested.

BACK TO SCHOOL MENTAL HEALTH: HOW TO CHECK IN WITH YOUR KIDS BEFORE PUTTING THEM ON THE SCHOOL BUS

Luke Rockwell being arrested

Florida resident Luke Rockwell, 29, was arrested in Bangkok on Saturday. (Viral Press)

The girl's mother told NBC News that her daughter met Rockwell in March shortly after she turned 16. The two reportedly had protected sex at first, but Rockwell allegedly ditched protection after persuading her that he was clean.

When the girl started experiencing pain and showed signs of STDs, she admitted the relationship to her mother. The hospital confirmed the infections to her family, and police soon procured a warrant for Rockwell's arrest.

Disturbingly, the victim's mother told NBC that Rockwell secretly filmed the pair's sexual encounters.

FORMER FBI CONTRACTOR ACCUSED OF COERCING MINORS INTO SENDING EXPLICIT IMAGES ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Rockwell speaking to police

Rockwell is accused of passing STDs onto the 16-year-old girl. (Viral Press)

"I was so shocked and it gave me a big punch in the chest," the mother said. "I was filled with sorrow and anger when I found out what he did [the recordings] to my daughter."

"The police could not find him still on Friday, so they asked if my daughter can lure him out for a meeting, and we did that together with police presence while she texted him," she added. "And that’s how he was arrested on Saturday."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Royal Thai Police exteriors

Royal Thai Police charged Rockwell with unlawful sex with a minor. (Viral Press)

Rockwell appeared in court Monday and was released on bail. The bail amount is unknown.