Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World
Published

US, South Korea to hold 1st-ever training in California after North detains American soldier

About 50 South Korean marines will join the US Marine Corps training program in Twentynine Palms, California

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
close
No new communication with North Korea over US soldier Travis King Video

No new communication with North Korea over US soldier Travis King

Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder tells ‘Your World’ that the U.S. is working with the United Nations on communications and King’s safety is their ‘top priority.’

The United States will host joint drills with South Korea’s military on continental soil next month for the first time, officials said.

South Korea's marine corps will send dozens of personnel to the Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command in Twentynine Palms, California, from Aug. 2 through Aug. 29, officials said Tuesday, as the two countries maintain a close relationship amid heightened tensions with North Korea.

About 50 South Korean marines will join the U.S. Marine Corps training program, Yonhap News reported. South Korea’s military previously joined a multinational exercise in Hawaii.

According to Yonhap News, the training in California will include live-fire drills and urban combat training.

UNITED NATIONS BREAKS SILENCE ON US SOLDIER DETAINED IN NORTH KOREA, CONFIRMS DIALOGUE WITH HERMIT COUNTRY

A soldier with a gun

About 50 South Korean marines will join the U.S. Marine Corps training program at the Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command in Twentynine Palms, California. (LANCE CPL./US NAVY/AFP via Getty Images)

The joint training exercises in California follow weeks of joint military training exercises on the Korean Peninsula, where the U.S. deployed a pair of nuclear-powered submarines.

The presence of the subs prompted backlash from North Korea’s dictatorship, which fired a pair of ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan in response. The launches came hours after USS Annapolis arrived at a port on Jeju Island.

Last week, USS Kentucky became the first U.S. nuclear-armed submarine to come to South Korea since the 1980s. North Korea similarly reacted to its arrival by test-firing ballistic and cruise missiles.

NORTH KOREA DETAINS US SOLDIER WHO CROSSED BORDER 'WITHOUT AUTHORIZATION,' OFFICIALS SAY

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff called North Korea’s missile launches a "grave provocation" and said such drastic actions threaten regional peace and stability. Japan's Defense Ministry said no damage was reported from the missiles.

A helicopter hovering

The U.S. Marine Corps will host South Korean marines at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center at Twentynine Palms, California in August. (USMC/DOD FILES/AFP via Getty Images)

The relationship between North Korea and the U.S. has been especially tense since North Korean authorities detained American soldier Travis King after he ran across the Military Demarcation Line last Tuesday.

Andrew Harrison, a British lieutenant general who is deputy commander at the U.N. Command, said Monday that conversations to secure King's release have started, although North Korea has remained publicly silent about King.

NORTH KOREAN AMBASSADOR MAKES RARE APPEARANCE AT UN, BLAMES US FOR ESCALATION

In Washington, the State Department has not confirmed any dialogue with North Korea.

A nuclear-powered submarine

USS Annapolis docks at a South Korean naval base on Jeju Island, South Korea, Monday, July 24, 2023. (Park Ji-ho/Yonhap via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"There have been no new contacts since last week," said spokesman Matthew Miller, who clarified North Korea had only "acknowledged" receiving the U.N. message last week and has not provided any information since.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.