North Korea detains US national who crossed Military Demarcation Line

A U.S. national on a tour to the joint security area between North and South Korea crossed the Military Demarcation Line without authorization and is now believed to be in detained in North Korea, the U.N. Command announced Tuesday.

"A U.S. National on a JSA orientation tour crossed, without authorization, the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK)," it said in a tweet. "We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.