Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Korea
Published

North Korea detains US national who crossed Military Demarcation Line

UN Command says it is working to resolve incident along Korean border

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Digital Originals Headlines July 17, 2023 Video

Fox News Digital Originals Headlines July 17, 2023

Watch the full length versions of these stories and more at foxnews.com/digital-originals

A U.S. national on a tour to the joint security area between North and South Korea crossed the Military Demarcation Line without authorization and is now believed to be in detained in North Korea, the U.N. Command announced Tuesday.

"A U.S. National on a JSA orientation tour crossed, without authorization, the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK)," it said in a tweet. "We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.