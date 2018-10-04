Expand / Collapse search
Afghanistan
US service member killed in Afghanistan, officials say

Ryan Gaydos
By Lucas Tomlinson, Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
A U.S. service member assigned to the NATO Resolute Support mission was killed in action in Afghanistan on Thursday, officials said.

The name of the service member was not released pending notification of next of kin.

The incident was still under investigation.

“We mourn and honor the sacrifice of our service member,” Resolute Support and United States Forces Afghanistan Commanding Gen. Scott Miller said in a news release. “We remain committed.”

TRUMP'S NEW STRATEGY 'IS WORKING', AFGHAN LEADER SAYS

The death marks the seventh American killed in action in Afghanistan this year.

There are roughly 15,000 U.S. troops on the ground in Afghanistan currently. Roughly half support the counterterrorism mission, the other works with NATO forces to the training of allied Afghan forces.

