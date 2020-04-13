US sailor on coronavirus-stricken Navy ship dies from virus-related complications, officials say

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A U.S. sailor who was admitted to the intensive care unit at a Navy hospital in Guam after contracting the coronavirus has died, Navy officials said Monday.

The sailor, who was admitted into the ICU at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Guam on April 9, is the first active-duty service member to die from COVID-19. The Navy is withholding the sailor's name until 24 hours after next-of-kin notification.

The sailor tested positive for coronavirus on March 30, three days after the carrier docked in Guam. They were removed from the ship and put in an isolation house on Naval Base Guam with four other sailors assigned to the vessel, the Navy said.

Medical checks were carried out twice daily on the sailors in isolation. During a check on April 9, the sailor was found unresponsive. Emergency responders performed CPR and transferred the sailor to the Naval hospital's ICU. The sailor died four days later on April 13.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt has now been in Guam for over 2 weeks since first docking on March 27. The stop was only supposed to last a week.

As of Sunday, 585 sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier have now tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Navy. Nearly 4,000 sailors have been moved ashore in Guam leaving roughly 800 to keep watch over 2 nuclear reactors, jets, missiles and bombs on board.

Fox News' Lucas Tomlinson and Jeniffer Griffin contributed to this report.