USS Theodore Roosevelt sees coronavirus cases rise as 100 more sailors test positive

An additional 100 American sailors aboard a coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier stuck in Guam have tested positive for the virus, the Navy said.

As of Saturday, the Navy said 92 percent of the USS Theodore Roosevelt crew members have been tested for COVID-19, with 550 positive and 3,673 negative results.

The 550 infected sailors on the ship are about 75 percent of the U.S. Navy's total worldwide.

The Navy said nearly 3,700 sailors from a crew of roughly 4,800 have been moved ashore in Guam.

On Thursday, Fox News learned that an American sailor onboard was in an intensive-care unit at a military hospital on the western Pacific island.

The sailor, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month, was reportedly found unresponsive while in isolation.

The aircraft carrier has been at the center of a controversy involving its commander, Capt. Brett Crozier.

Crozier was relieved of duty after circulating a memo to Navy leaders last week that was obtained by news media in which he urged speedy action to evacuate the ship of nearly 5,000 sailors as the coronavirus began to escalate onboard.

“Removing the majority of personnel from a deployed U.S. nuclear aircraft carrier and isolating them for two weeks may seem like an extraordinary measure. ... This is a necessary risk,” Crozier wrote. “Keeping over 4,000 young men and women on board the TR is an unnecessary risk and breaks faith with those Sailors entrusted to our care.”

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly subsequently resigned after it emerged he told the crew of the Roosevelt that Crozier was either "too naïve or too stupid" -- or perhaps even deliberately insubordinate -- over his handling of the outbreak.

President Trump said Tuesday that Modly didn’t have to resign over speech, but that he hoped it would end the controversy.

“The whole thing was very unfortunate,” Trump said at a press conference Tuesday night.

Navy Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday said Thursday that “all options are on the table," and he is not ruling out reinstating Crozier to his position after an internal investigation has concluded.

Fox News' Lucas Tomlinson, Jennifer Griffin, and Vandana Rambaran contributed to this report.