US Navy rescues Iranian sailor after boat capsizes

The U.S. Navy says it has rescued an Iranian merchant seaman and recovered the bodies of three others after their boat capsized during rough weather in the Gulf.

U.S. Navy vessels and helicopters called off the search Sunday for two remaining members of the Iranian crew because of harsh conditions, including 30-knot winds and waves up to eight feet, that made chances of survival slim.

The Navy says it launched the rescue mission Saturday after spotting a life raft with one survivor, who said their boat went down late Friday. The bodies of three crew members were later found.

The Navy says the survivor was transferred to an Iranian coast guard vessel Saturday.

The U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet is based in Bahrain.