©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

MILITARY

U.S. announces more military actions against ISIS: 'We will not relent'

'In 2025, ISIS inspired at least 11 plots or attacks against targets in the United States,' CENTCOM noted

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
U.S. Central Command announced on Tuesday that the U.S. and partner forces have terminated or captured nearly 25 ISIS figures since a December 19 strike in Syria.

"U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) and partners across Syria killed at least seven ISIS members and captured the remainder during 11 missions conducted Dec. 20-29. The operations also led to the elimination of four ISIS weapons caches," an article posted by the CENTCOM X account said.

"These recent missions followed the launch of Operation Hawkeye Strike on Dec. 19 when U.S. and Jordanian forces struck over 70 targets with more than 100 precision munitions. The massive strike executed by dozens of fighter aircraft, attack helicopters and artillery destroyed ISIS infrastructure and weapons sites across central Syria," the article explained.

TRUMP TARGETS ISIS IN NIGERIA AMID WARNINGS SAHEL REGION IS BECOMING ‘EPICENTER OF TERRORISM’

President Donald Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth

President Donald Trump, alongside Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, holds a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 2, 2025. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

The U.S. and partner forces in Syria have carried out activity in the last 12 months that led to more than 300 terrorists getting detained and more than 20 being killed, according to CENTCOM.

The CENTCOM post noted that this year, there have been "at least 11 plots or attacks against targets in the United States" that were inspired by ISIS.

WAR SEC HEGSETH ISSUES STATEMENT AFTER TWO US SOLDIERS KILLED IN SYRIA ARE IDENTIFIED

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump salutes as he observes the return of the remains of two Iowa National Guard members and a translator killed in an attack in Syria during a ceremony at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Dec. 17, 2025. ( ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

"We will not relent," CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper said in a statement. "We are steadfast in commitment to working with regional partners to root out the ISIS threat posed to U.S. and regional security."

"Continuing to hunt down terrorist operatives, eliminate ISIS networks, and work with partners to prevent an ISIS resurgence makes America, the region, and the world safer," Cooper added.

US LAUNCHES ‘VENGEANCE’ ATTACK ON ISIS TARGETS AFTER NATIONAL GUARD SOLDIERS KILLED

CENTCOM launches fighter jets, among other forces for 'large-scale' strike on Syria Video

Two Iowa Army National Guard soldiers and a civilian interpreter were killed earlier this month in Syria. The soldiers were later identified as Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar, 25, of Des Moines, Iowa, and Sgt. William Nathaniel Howard, 29, of Marshalltown, Iowa. The interpreter was Ayad Mansoor Sakat, 54.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

