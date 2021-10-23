US military says air strike killed senior al Qaeda leader

A senior al Qaeda leader was killed in a drone strike Friday in northwest Syria, the U.S. military says.

Army Maj. John Rigsbee, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in a statement that Abdul Hamid al-Matar was killed in the airstrike.

Rigsbee said the killing of al-Matar will disrupt al Qaeda's "ability to further plot and carry out global attacks threatening U.S. citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians." He said al Qaeda "uses Syria as a base for threats reaching into Syria, Iraq and beyond."

The drone strike came two days after a U.S. military outpost in southern Syria was hit by a coordinated attack that included drones and rockets. U.S. officials said no American troops stationed there were injured or killed.