Trump announces 'decisive and powerful' airstrikes against Houthi terrorists in Yemen

Trump blamed former President Biden's 'pathetically weak' response to Houthis

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published | Updated
President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that he has ordered airstrikes against the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote that he had "ordered the United States Military to launch decisive and powerful Military action against the Houthi terrorists in Yemen."

"They have waged an unrelenting campaign of piracy, violence, and terrorism against American, and other, ships, aircraft, and drones," Trump's post read.

"Joe Biden’s response was pathetically weak, so the unrestrained Houthis just kept going," Trump continued. "It has been over a year since a U.S. flagged commercial ship safely sailed through the Suez Canal, the Red Sea, or the Gulf of Aden."

US NAVY SHIPS REPEL ATTACK FROM HOUTHIS IN GULF OF ADEN

Trump waves before boarding Marine One on the White House South Lawn

President Donald Trump waves before departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House, March 7, in Washington, D.C.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

This is a breaking news story. Check back with us for updates.

