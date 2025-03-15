Trump announces 'decisive and powerful' airstrikes against Houthi terrorists in Yemen

President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that he has ordered airstrikes against the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote that he had "ordered the United States Military to launch decisive and powerful Military action against the Houthi terrorists in Yemen."

"They have waged an unrelenting campaign of piracy, violence, and terrorism against American, and other, ships, aircraft, and drones," Trump's post read.

"Joe Biden’s response was pathetically weak, so the unrestrained Houthis just kept going," Trump continued. "It has been over a year since a U.S. flagged commercial ship safely sailed through the Suez Canal, the Red Sea, or the Gulf of Aden."

This is a breaking news story. Check back with us for updates.