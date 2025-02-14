US citizen allegedly carrying cannabis detained in Moscow, charged with narcotics smuggling: Russian media

A U.S. citizen who was allegedly carrying cannabis gummies has been detained at an airport in Moscow, Russian media reported.

The 28-year-old American was detained at the Vnukovo Airport Feb. 7 after a K-9 with the Russian Federal Customs Service detected something in his luggage, Russia’s TASS news agency said.

He had arrived in Russia via Istanbul.

The U.S. State Department told Fox News Digital it is aware of reports of a citizen being detained and had no further comment.

"A chemical analysis revealed the presence of narcotic substances from the cannabinoid group," the customs service reported, according to TASS, adding the man claimed his U.S. doctor had prescribed the gummies.

He has been charged with smuggling narcotic drugs into the country and could face five up to 10 years in prison, TASS reported.

Marc Fogel, a U.S. citizen who was detained on drug charges in Russia four years ago, was released on Tuesday in exchange for Russian prisoner Alexander Vinnik, who had been detained by the U.S. government on cryptocurrency fraud charges.

Vogel's plane landed safely in the U.S. Tuesday night.

Fogel, a history teacher from Pennsylvania, was serving a 14-year prison sentence after his arrest in August 2021 at a Russian airport for being in possession of drugs, which his family and supporters said were medically prescribed marijuana.

In 2022, WNBA player Brittney Griner was released from Russia after she spent eight months in detainment for having vape cartridges containing oils derived from cannabis.

She was also detained at a Moscow airport as she returned to the country to play in a basketball league there.