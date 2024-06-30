Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Europe

US bases in Europe on high alert for possible terrorist attack: DOD

New alert applies to all US military facilities and personnel in Europe

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz , Lucas Y. Tomlinson Fox News
Published
close
All US military bases in Europe put on heightened alert Video

All US military bases in Europe put on heightened alert

Fox News correspondent Lucas Tomlinson reports on the reaction to President Biden's debate performance and U.S. bases in Europe being placed on heightened alert status due to a potential terrorist attack on 'Fox Report.'

U.S. military bases throughout Europe have been put on heightened alert status due to a potential terrorist attack, Fox News Digital has confirmed. 

"There is credible intel pointing to an attack against U.S. bases over the next week or so," a U.S. defense official told Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson. 

The official, who declined to be identified because he was not authorized to speak to the media, did not elaborate on the nature of the threat, but confirmed it was not tied to the French elections. 

Ramstein Air Base

FILE - Sign in front of Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (Ramstein Air Base (Facebook))

ISIS REMAINS GLOBAL THREAT A DECADE AFTER DECLARING CALIPHATE, US MILITARY OFFICIAL SAYS

The official said all U.S. military bases in Europe have been placed on high alert, not a lock-down. 

721st Mobility Support Squadron

FILE - U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 721st Mobility Support Squadron pose for a unit photo, Sept. 12, 2022, Ramstein Air Base, Germany.  (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

The U.S. bases have raised the status of the alert level to, "Force Protection Charlie," which means the Pentagon has received credible intelligence indicating some form of a terrorist attack is in the works. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The new alert applies to all U.S. military facilities and personnel in Europe, including facilities in Germany, Italy, Romanian and Bulgaria, per reporting from Stars and Stripes.

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 