Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Syria
Published

US-backed forces in Syria foil 'massive' suicide bombing attack in refugee camp

Two vehicles full of ISIS terrorists strapped with suicide vests attempted to drive into Syria compound

By Anders Hagstrom , Liz Friden | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S.-backed forces foiled what would have been a "massive" suicide bombing attack on a "displaced persons" camp in Syria on Thursday.

Syrian Democratic Forces halted two vehicles full of ISIS terrorists strapped with explosives intending to detonate themselves inside the al-Hol refugee camp, according to U.S. CENTCOM.

The first vehicle prematurely detonated roughly 12 miles outside the camp, and SDF forces soon closed in and stopped the second vehicle.

"Two men exited the second vehicle wearing suicide vests. One detonated his vest. Syrian Democratic Forces shot and killed the second man. The second vehicle was rigged with at least 50 kilograms of explosives," CENTCOM announced in a statement.

NAVY STOPS IRAN FROM TAKING US MILITARY DRONE IN ARABIAN GULF

Children gather outside their tents, at al-Hol camp, in Hasakeh province, Syria, May 1, 2021.

Children gather outside their tents, at al-Hol camp, in Hasakeh province, Syria, May 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad, File)

Women speak to guards at the gate that closes off the section for foreign families who lived in the Islamic State's so-called caliphate, at Al-Hol camp in Hasakeh province, Syria, March 31, 2019.

Women speak to guards at the gate that closes off the section for foreign families who lived in the Islamic State's so-called caliphate, at Al-Hol camp in Hasakeh province, Syria, March 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, File)

TALIBAN ANNIVERSARY: THE TAKEOVER OF KABUL THAT PRESIDENT BIDEN NEVER SAW COMING

"By taking immediate action, and showing disregard for their own safety, the Syrian Democratic Forces demonstrated their professionalism and commitment to creating and maintaining a safe and prosperous region for the people who make it their home. The response of our partnered forces highlights not only dedication to their people, but also their tenacity and commitment to the enduring defeat of ISIS," the statement continued.

CENTCOM says no SDF personnel were wounded in the operation.

The incident comes weeks after SDF rounded up dozens of ISIS terrorists working from inside the al-Hol camp in early September.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The SDF made the arrests in a series of operations throughout the camp, dissolving a network of terrorists operating there and elsewhere in Syria. ISIS terrorists have attacked American and allied targets throughout the summer.

Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders