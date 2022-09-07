Expand / Collapse search
Syria
Published

US-backed forces in Syria arrest dozens of ISIS terrorists hiding in refugee camp

The Syrian Democratic Forces say they dissolved the network inside the al-Hol refugee camp

By Anders Hagstrom , Liz Friden | Fox News
Video shows US airstrike on Syria in response to Iran-backed groups' attacks on US forces Video

Video shows US airstrike on Syria in response to Iran-backed groups' attacks on US forces

The U.S. military announced Tuesday evening it had carried out airstrikes in eastern Syria that targeted facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps.  (Courtesy: US Central Command Affairs)

The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have arrested dozens of ISIS terrorist hiding in the al-Hol refugee camp, the Pentagon announced Wednesday.

The SDF made the arrests in a series of operations throughout the camp, dissolving a network of terrorists operating there and elsewhere in Syria. ISIS terrorists have attacked American and allied targets in recent weeks.

"This operation will make the camp safer for those residents who remain or wish to return to their countries of origin, but are unable to do so," CENTCOM communications director Colonel Joe Buccino said in a statement.

"The SDF will continue its efforts to eliminate the ISIS threat, but it remains critical that the international community support this effort through repatriation," he added.

A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) holds an ISIL flag and a weapon on a street in the city of Mosul, June 23, 2014. Two ISIS leaders were killed in a joint operation between Syrian and coalition forces in Syria last weekend, coalition officials said. (IRAQ - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)  

The arrests come weeks after drones flew explosives into a U.S. base in southern Syria in August.

American and allied forces at the al-Tanf compound suffered no injuries or damage from the attack, however. Troops stationed at the base shot down one of the drones before it could enter the compound. Another one flew inside a building and detonated but caused no injuries.

The U.S. garrison at al-Tanf conducts frequent patrols alongside coalition forces against Islamic State militants.

The U.S. later carried out retaliatory air strikes against extremist targets in response to the attack.

"Today's strikes were necessary to protect and defend U.S. personnel. The United States took proportionate, deliberate action intended to limit the risk of escalation and minimize the risk of casualties," Buccino said in a statement at the time.

Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders