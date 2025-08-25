US ally summons Trump ambassador over 'unacceptable' antisemitism allegations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

France has summoned American ambassador Charles Kushner to Paris, after the diplomat accused the country of not doing enough to combat antisemitism in a letter to French President Emmanuel Macron.

France's foreign ministry said in a statement issued Sunday that Kushner’s allegations "are unacceptable," and announced it had summoned the U.S. diplomat to appear Monday at the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

Kushner, who is Jewish, wrote in the letter that antisemitic incidents in France have been fueled by French government statements about recognizing a Palestinian state.

"Public statements haranguing Israel and gestures toward recognition of a Palestinian state embolden extremists, fuel violence, and endanger Jewish life in France. In today's world, anti-Zionism is antisemitism - plain and simple," Kushner wrote.

Kushner further urged Macron "to act decisively: enforce hate-crime laws without exception, ensure the safety of Jewish schools, synagogues and businesses ... and abandon steps that give legitimacy to Hamas and its allies."

The French foreign ministry said in its statement that "France firmly rejects these allegations" from Kushner, adding that French authorities have "fully mobilized" to combat a rise in antisemitic acts since Hamas launched a deadly attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. The ministry further deemed antisemitic acts "intolerable."

The ministry said Kushner’s allegations violate international law and the obligation not to interfere with the internal affairs of another country, adding that they "also fall short of the quality of the transatlantic partnership between France and the United States and of the trust that must prevail between allies."

The U.S. State Department, however, said it backed Kushner and his comments, department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said Sunday evening.

"Ambassador Kushner is our U.S. government representative in France and is doing a great job advancing our national interests in that role," Pigott said.

Macron has been critical of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the war in Gaza continues, while President Donald Trump has been a staunch supporter of the Israeli leader.

Kushner, a real estate developer, is the father of Jared Kushner, who is married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump.

At the end of his first presidential term, Trump pardoned Charles Kushner, who pleaded guilty years earlier to tax evasion and making illegal campaign donations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.