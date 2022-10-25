Expand / Collapse search
World
United Kingdom sees uptick in wild big cat sightings, expert calls it 'crucial issue'

Three large cats have been spotted in the UK this month alone

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
Stunned UK homeowner captures what he believes to be 'black panther' on doorbell camera Video

Stunned UK homeowner captures what he believes to be 'black panther' on doorbell camera

Luke Hickman says he captured the video of a panther walking past his home in Warrington, Cheshire, at around 11 pm on Oct 13. The clip shows a black animal with a long, curved tail moving around behind a silver vehicle before walking out of sight.

A recent uptick in "black puma" sightings in recent months has unnerved residents in the United Kingdom with one big cat expert saying that as many 1,000 of the wild felines could be living in forests throughout the country.

Three large cat sightings have been reported in the U.K. this month alone, The Sun reported. While there are 2,000 sightings in the country each year, many believe the increase in sightings in recent months suggests the big cats could be growing bolder as they leave the woods searching for food.

"It's a crucial issue," wildcat expert Rick Minter, who has studied the big cats in the area for 20 years, told The Sun. "How do we come to terms with living alongside big cats in Britain?"

Luke Hickman, 30, recently captured one of the large cats on his doorbell camera outside his Newton, Cheshire home, where the cat could be seen moving around behind his car before leaving the area.

A stunned homeowner believes his doorbell camera caught brief footage of a big black panther that is feared to be roaming his town

A stunned homeowner believes his doorbell camera caught brief footage of a big black panther that is feared to be roaming his town (SWNS)

Two days earlier, Julie Murphy spotted a cat of a similar description that she said "charged" at her vehicle about 10 minutes away from Hickman’s home.

Minter says the big cats "very occasionally venture into urban areas at quiet times" which is "probably due to a big cat having a nearby territory and occasionally diverting to the urban edges."

A teenage camper captured footage of a big cat feeding on a dead sheep at a beauty spot, sparking fears a panther is prowling the British countryside

A teenage camper captured footage of a big cat feeding on a dead sheep at a beauty spot, sparking fears a panther is prowling the British countryside (SWNS)

Minter stressed that despite the rise in sightings, people should not fear the "shy and wary animals" and said the cats are not "large predators on the loose" looking to attack people.

"They are far more scared of us and most often they are just trying to move humans away from their territory.

Lynx cat at a wild animal park.

Lynx cat at a wild animal park. (Photo by Soeren Stache/picture alliance via Getty Images)

It is believed that 1,000 of the big cats could be living in the woods in United Kingdom.

Minter, who serves an environmental consultant in the new documentary "Britain's Big Cat Mystery" says that DNA analysis and photographic evidence shows big cats like black leopards, pumas and lynxes are active in the woods of the United Kingdom.

The Sun reported that "black panthers" have been spotted all across the United Kingdom in Wales, Scotland, and England including a black puma that was spotted in a house garden in Abersoch, Wales which led to the police being called due to the large amount of tourists in the area.

Exotic animals have been imported into the island kingdom since the days of the British Empire, The Sun reported, and became popular in the 1960s. Many big cats were released into the wild when the government passed a law in 1976 that required large pets to be registered and provided with suitable living conditions.

Many cats were turned over to zoos, but some were put down if the zoos did not have room for the animals, which further encouraged residents to release them into the wild, according to The Sun. 

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.