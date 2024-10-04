Under fire: Israel's Iron Dome winning but pressure's on as conflict with Iran escalates

As rockets continue to rain down on Israel, Tuesday marked an unprecedented attack from Iran, which fired 181 ballistic missiles toward the country. For an hour, the entire nation took shelter; fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries, thanks to Israel’s air defense system.

This system has been crucial in protecting Israeli civilians, intercepting thousands of missiles aimed at population centers. However, some missiles did land at several air force bases and near the Mossad headquarters, although they did not cause "significant damage," according to the IDF chief of staff.

Israel’s air defense strategy extends beyond Iron Dome. Systems like David’s Sling and Arrow 2 and Arrow 3 provide defense against medium- and long-range missiles, and these systems have also been crucial in the current conflict. Israel Air Force Reserve Brig. Gen. Doron Gavish explains that the multi-layered defense structure was designed to handle a wide range of threats. "We’ve used David’s Sling to intercept rockets from Lebanon, and Arrow 3 to counter ballistic missiles from Iran. It’s not just Iron Dome – it’s a network of systems working together."

While the Iron Dome wasn't extensively utilized against Iran, its operators have kept busy keeping Israel safe since the start of the war on Oct. 7 last year.

"The Iron Dome has done incredible work, but, like any defensive system, the extended, high-intensity fighting has taken its toll on it – it wasn’t built for a conflict of this length and intensity," Hilla Haddad Chmelnik, an aerospace engineer who played a key role in developing Iron Dome, and who acknowledges that the system is being tested in ways it was not originally designed for.

Haddad Chmelnik, who also served as director-general of Israel’s Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Technology, emphasizes the need for ongoing innovation to keep up with evolving threats.

And with Lebanon and Israel’s escalating fight with Hezbollah, the need for the system is greater than ever, she says. Just this last week alone, hundreds of rockets, missiles and UAVs were launched against Israel from Hezbollah in Lebanon.

While Hamas’s rocket supply in Gaza has been largely depleted, the situation in Lebanon is very different. "In Gaza, we have significantly reduced the number of rockets left in Hamas’ arsenal. But in Lebanon, the numbers have not dropped enough," she says. Hezbollah is believed to have perhaps 140,000 rockets, and they are much more sophisticated than those used by Hamas and can penetrate much deeper into Israel.

And then there is the question of Iran, and the possibility of the war widening to include direct conflict with that country. "Compared to Lebanon, the threat from Iran is more manageable," she says. Staging a large-scale missile attack from Iran is a complex undertaking, which can be detected and preemptively targeted," Haddad Chmelnik says. "Launching a ballistic missile 1,500 kilometers requires preparation, and that’s visible. It’s very hard to hide from satellites, and that gives us the opportunity to strike preemptively, in addition to preparing to defend ourselves."

Haddad Chmelnik emphasizes that Israel’s missile-defense systems, which were built in coordination with the U.S., are capable of withstanding Iranian attacks. "The Iranian missile threat can be countered, and our second-strike capability is very significant. Israel has the upper hand in that respect," she says. "That’s why Iran is cautious – it has more to lose than to gain."

Iron Dome was first deployed in 2011, following years of development in response to the growing threat of rocket fire from Gaza. What sets the system apart, Haddad Chmelnik says, is its innovation and simplicity. "It’s a brilliant technology that no other country has. Iron Dome was developed with the support of the U.S., and now we’re seeing other nations buying it for their own defense."

Indeed, the success of Iron Dome has attracted international attention. Countries such as the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Finland have purchased Iron Dome components or batteries. "Israel is the most protected country in the world when it comes to air defense," Haddad Chmelnik explains. "Now, we are seeing countries across the globe investing in it."

Israel Air Force Reserve Brig. Gen. Doron Gavish, former commander of Israel’s Air Defense Corps, recalls the initial skepticism surrounding the project. "Before Iron Dome, we had no real answer to these types of rockets," he says. "People doubted we could create an effective, cost-efficient interceptor. But the system has proven itself over the years. Iron Dome has intercepted thousands of rockets."

Each Iron Dome interceptor missile costs around $50,000, while some of the rockets it is designed to destroy, such as those made by Hamas, can cost just a few hundred dollars. The cost of maintaining one Iron Dome battery, which requires dozens of soldiers to operate, is about $100 million. Currently, there are approximately 12 Iron Dome batteries spread out across the country, each capable of defending up to 60 square miles, providing vital coverage in strategic areas.

Half of Iron Dome operators are women, who agree to extend their service to three years – the same as is mandatory for men – to accommodate the long period of training. "The experience these soldiers have gained under fire is invaluable. But the pressure is enormous," Brig. Gen. Gavish says. "It’s not like a video game. You’re making real-time decisions on which rockets to intercept. These soldiers know they’re protecting their families, their cities – sometimes even their own homes."

But the current conflict, which has seen more than 20,000 rockets fired from Gaza and Lebanon since October 2023, has pushed the system, and its operators, to their limits. "When we designed Iron Dome, we never imagined it would have to function under such continuous strain," Haddad Chmelnik says. "The system was built for short, intense bursts of fighting – not for a war that lasts nearly a year."

In recent months, some enemy rockets have slipped past the defenses, causing destruction in northern Israel. "No system is hermetic," Gavish says. "There is no perfect defense. The reality is, the longer the war continues, the more pressure the system is put under."

Meanwhile, the enemy is learning. "Every time Iron Dome successfully intercepts a rocket, our enemies are watching, learning and adapting," Haddad Chmelnik says. "That’s why we see more complex threats emerging, like UAVs, and drones, which are harder to intercept."

While Iron Dome remains effective, the future is uncertain. "The system is saving lives every day," Brig. Gen. Gavish says. "But as the war goes on, it becomes harder and harder to maintain the same level of defense."

Despite these successes, Haddad Chmelnik points out that no defense system is foolproof. "The way Iron Dome is built, it's about more than just about identifying individual threats; it’s about adapting quickly as those threats evolve." She emphasizes that while Iron Dome continues to play a crucial role, Israel’s long-term security will depend on continued technological advancements.

Despite the challenges they face in the current situation, those operating Iron Dome continue their mission. "The soldiers – men and women – are making complex decisions in real-time, protecting cities and families," Brig. Gen. Gavish says, "They are the key to Iron Dome’s success."