Iran warns of 'decisive response' if Israel crosses 'red lines'

Israel is expected to retaliate against Iran after the Islamic Republic's massive missile attack earlier this week

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
Biden says he would not back Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear sites Video

Biden says he would not back Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear sites

President Biden said Wednesday that he would not support an attack by Israel on Iranian nuclear sites in retaliation for Tuesday’s missile attack. (Credit: Associated Press)

Iran has finished its largest-ever barrage of missiles fired at Israel, but warns that a retaliatory strike could warrant further ballistic response.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said during the Asia Cooperation Dialogue summit this week that Israel must not believe it can act with "impunity," according to Reuters.

"Any type of military attack, terrorist act or crossing our red lines will be met with a decisive response by our armed forces," said Pezeshkian.

8 ISRAELI SOLDIERS KILLED IN LEBANON AS NETANYAHU SAYS IDF ENGAGED IN 'TOUGH WAR' WITH HEZBOLLAH

Masoud Pezeshkian in blue shirt

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian walks on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York. (REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with the heads of the country's security establishment on Wednesday following Iran's firing of 181 missiles into Israel amid fears that a lethal regional war is around the corner.

Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar was also in attendance at the summit in Doha, where he called the ongoing violence in the Middle East a "collective genocide" perpetuated by Israel, according to Reuters.

"It has become crystal clear that what is happening is genocide, in addition to turning the Gaza Strip into an area unfit for human habitation, in preparation for displacement," the Qatari monarch said.

ISRAEL'S 'MULTI-NATION' SHIELD WORKED AS DESIGNED, SAVED THOUSANDS OF LIVES: VICE ADMIRAL JAMES D. SYRING

Rockets over Jerusalem

Many rockets, fired from Iran, are seen over Jerusalem from Hebron, West Bank. The Israeli army announced that missiles were fired from Iran towards Israel and sirens were heard across the country, especially in Tel Aviv.  (Wisam Hashlamoun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Iran’s strikes on Israel forced nearly 10 million people to find safety in bomb shelters on Tuesday. 

The barrage of aerial warfare was the first time in Israeli history that the country’s densely populated cities – Tel Aviv and Jerusalem – in the center of the biblical nation, faced such devastating attacks.

The only fatality from the Iranian barrage was the murder of a Palestinian man in the West Bank (known in Israel by its biblical regional name of Judea and Samaria).

Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets

Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets, as seen from Ashkelon. (REUTERS/Amir Cohen)

President Biden said Wednesday that he would not support an attack by Israel on Iranian nuclear sites in retaliation for Iran's firing of 181 missiles at Israel amid fears that a lethal regional war is around the corner.

"We'll be discussing with the Israelis what they're going to do, but all seven of us [G7 nations] agree that they have a right to respond, but they should respond proportionally," he said.

But when asked whether he would back Israel striking Iranian nuclear sites as it has long threatened, Biden told reporters, "The answer is no."

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com