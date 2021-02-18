Yemen may see millions of children suffering from starvation, UN report warns

A U.N. report released over the weekend detailing how 400,000 children under the age of 5 could starve to death in Yemen in 2021 amid the country's ongoing civil war and fight against COVID-19.



The document said that 2.3 million children under the age of 5 would suffer from acute malnutrition unless widespread international aid can be distributed.



"For children suffering severe acute malnutrition in Yemen, a course of treatment costing just $200 over three weeks could mean the difference between life and death," UNICEF spokesperson Joe English told Fox News.

According to U.N. officials, the cost of a comprehensive care package for a child in Yemen is estimated to be $72 per year, or 20 cents per day.



In recent days, the price of bread has spiked by 30% due to fuel shortages. The bakeries have swapped diesel and gas for firewood as they struggle to keep up with demand, according to reports.



Heavy clashes started this month in the Western Yemeni city of Marib. The Houthis have declared their intent to take control of the strategic town, however, they face tough resistance by the government forces.

In the past week, dozens have been killed, and hundreds have been wounded. Marib is the last stronghold of the internationally- recognized government forces, and hundreds of thousands of civilians have taken refuge there.

The U.S. state department called the Houthis to halt the fighting and end all military actions, which will allow a renewal of the diplomatic efforts.



"The Houthis' assault on Marib is the action of a group not committed to peace or to ending the war afflicting the people of Yemen," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.



Last week, the Biden administration removed the Houthis from its list of terror organizations, removing a designation put forth by the Trump administration that made it difficult for aid organizations to deliver supplies to rebel-held areas in Yemen.

On Thursday, the U.N. Security Council held a session regarding the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Yemen and the diplomatic efforts' prospects.

