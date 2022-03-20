UN refugee agency: 10 million people displaced in Ukraine, or have left country

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said on Sunday that 10 million people have either been displaced from their home in Ukraine, or have left the country.

Over 3.5 million people have fled Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced an invasion into the country, beginning a war that has already cost the lives of at least 902 people, but that figure is likely much higher because of unconfirmed deaths, according to the United Nations.

Officials in Europe have voiced concern that capacity is being reached in housing Ukrainian refugees.

Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said that the country is trying to balance bringing people in while giving them comfortable living conditions.

RUSSIA ORDERS CADETS INTO UKRAINE, SENDS MORE MERCENARIES AFTER ZELENSKYY: LIVE UPDATES

"The Czech Republic is balancing on the edge of capacities where we are able to provide comfortable living conditions," Rakusan said. "Living in gyms, sleeping bags, or campsites is not good for life."

Warsaw officials said that the city's population has increased by 17%, and said they are doing everything possible to assist them.

Government authorities in Ukraine said on Sunday that an art school was bombed in Mariupol by Russian forces, where around 400 people were sheltering.

US AMBASSADOR ‘CAN’T IMAGINE’ BIDEN WILL VISIT UKRAINE DURING EUROPE TRIP: ‘THIS IS A COUNTRY AT WAR’

There are no estimates on how many people died in the bombing, but local officials said around 130 people were rescued and said more could still be trapped.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia had unleashed "terror" on the city of Mariupol in a speech given on Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"To do this to a peaceful city, what the occupiers did, is a terror that will be remembered for centures to come," Zelenskyy said. "In places where there were especially fierce battles, the bodies of Russian soldiers simply pile up along our line of defense -- and no one is collecting these bodies."

The attack comes after the city has been under constant shelling by Russian forces.

Reuters contributed to this report