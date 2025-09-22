Israel calls UN push for Palestine statehood a ‘charade,’ warns of ‘consequences’ for recognition moves

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, dismissed today’s General Assembly conference on the question of Palestine as a "charade," confirming Israel will boycott the meeting and warning countries moving toward recognition of a Palestinian state that there will be "consequences."

Speaking to reporters at U.N. headquarters just ahead of a high-level session on implementing a two-state solution, Danon said Israel would not engage in the debate, accusing supporters of recognition of "supporting terrorism rather than promoting peace."

"We will not participate in this charade. We will not enter the GA Hall, and we will not take part," he told reporters.

France pledged to recognize a Palestinian state at the General Assembly on Tuesday, joining a slew of Israel’s longtime allies who have done so in recent months.

MACRON STAKES ANTI-TRUMP GLOBAL ROLE WITH GAZA INITIATIVE AT UN SUMMIT

France became the first major Western nuclear power and a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council from the G7 to formally recognize Palestine.

Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom announced their support on Sunday. Norway, Spain, Portugal and Ireland have done so in recent months. They cited Israeli settlement expansion and settler violence.

"They feel they are doing something, but they are not promoting peace. On the contrary, they are supporting terrorism," Danon said of the nations who recognized Palestine.

"There will be consequences for that," he promised.

Danon did not define the consequences but did not rule out Israel extending its rule to parts of the West Bank.

It’s a "discussion for the government" after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with President Donald Trump on Sept. 29.

Danon said Israel is coordinating its response with the U.S. to allies recognizing Palestine — and that Washington would also join the boycott of Monday’s General Assembly meeting on implementing a two-state solution.

"Nothing justifies the ongoing war in Gaza," French President Emmanuel Macron said at the meeting. "Everything compels us to definitively end it."

UK, CANADA, AUSTRALIA RECOGNIZE PALESTINIAN STATE; NETANYAHU VOWS ‘IT WILL NOT HAPPEN’

Macron went on: "The time has come to no longer talk about the existence of Israel — it’s self-evident. The time has come to do justice to the Palestinians, to recognize the state of Palestine."

"We must do this to save lives."

Hamas has drafted a letter to President Donald Trump, asking the commander-in-chief to guarantee a 60-day cease-fire in exchange for the release of half of the hostages still in captivity, Fox News has learned.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump has seemingly grown frustrated at the stalled-out peace effort that has left some 40 Israelis at the hands of Hamas for nearly two years.

Trump is planning to meet with a group of Arab leaders on Tuesday, where they are expected to implore him to push Netanyahu to end the war in Gaza.