UN diplomats file out of meetings in Geneva as Russia defends invasion: WATCH VIDEO

More than 100 U.N. diplomats walked out of two meetings in Geneva on Tuesday as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov began to defend Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has claimed its invasion of Ukraine and attempt to take over the country's democratic government is an effort to "denazify" Ukraine and restore peace, but critics around the world say Russia's attacks have done anything but.

"Today the dangers that [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy's regime pose for neighboring countries and international security in general have increased substantially after the authorities set up in Kyiv have embarked upon dangerous games related to plans to acquire their own nuclear weapons," Lavrov said in his remote address before the U.N. Conference on Disarmament and the Human Rights Council on Tuesday.

As he spoke, "more than 140" diplomats walked out of the meeting, Austrian diplomat Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger said in a tweet showing video footage of U.N. representatives filing out of the Council Chamber.

Ukrainian diplomat Olexander Scherba posted video footage to Twitter showing diplomats walking out of the chamber as soon as Lavrov began his remarks.

At about the same time as the meeting, Zelenskyy, who has stayed in Ukraine since the Russian military began to invade, presented a live speech online.

"Russia is on the path of evil. Russia must lose its voice in the U.N," Zelenskyy said, according to a German translator.

The Ukrainian president, whose country has incurred countless losses across several days of the Russian invasion, then encouraged his people to be hopeful in the seemingly dire situation.

"Ukrainians, we know exactly what we are defending. We will definitely win," Zelenskyy said as the interpreter began to break down in tears. "Glory to each of our soldiers. Glory to Ukraine," the Ukrainian president added.

Bonnie Jenkins, U.S. undersecretary of state for arms control and international security, said that the walkout from a disarmament meeting represented "strong support for Ukraine."

Fox News' Lawrence Richard and The Associated Press contributed to this report.