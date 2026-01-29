UK's Starmer meets Xi in Beijing as Trump pressures allies on China trade

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The United Kingdom and China's leaders are working to create deeper ties between their nations even as President Donald Trump discourages U.S. allies from trading with Beijing.

Neither U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer nor Chinese President Xi Jinping mentioned Trump, but comments made by the Chinese leader appeared to suggest that the U.S. president was on their minds, according to The Associated Press.

"In the current turbulent and ever-changing international situation, . . . China and the U.K. need to strengthen dialogue and cooperation to maintain world peace and stability," Xi told Starmer at the start of their meeting, the AP reported.

Xi also reportedly said — without mentioning Trump — that "major powers" must abide by international law or the world would become a "jungle," the AP reported.

The U.K. prime minister's remarks at the start of the meeting highlighted China's stance on the world stage and called for a "more sophisticated relationship" between the two nations.

"China is a vital player on the global stage, and it's vital that we build a more sophisticated relationship where we can identify opportunities to collaborate, but of course, also allow a meaningful dialogue on areas where we disagree," Starmer said at the start of his meeting with Xi, according to Reuters.

Starmer is also seeking Xi's assistance in disrupting the supply of China-made small boat engines that the U.K. leader's office says are often used to smuggle people across the English Channel. The deal includes intelligence sharing with the aim of identifying smugglers' supply routes and direct work with Chinese manufacturers to "prevent legitimate businesses being exploited by organized crime," Starmer's office said.

The U.K. prime minister is the fourth leader of a U.S. ally to visit China this month, following South Korea, Canada and Finland, according to the AP. The outlet reported that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is expected to visit next month.

Trump slammed Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney after Carney's visit to China, warning that "China will eat Canada alive." Trump and Carney had previously taken swipes at each other during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, sparking ongoing tensions.

The visit comes amid attempts by Trump to move U.S. allies away from China through threats of trade tariffs. Following Carney's recent visit to China, Trump threatened to place a 100% tariff on Canadian goods. The president has also cited security threats from China in his argument for the U.S. taking over Greenland, saying that Beijing would be a hazard in the Arctic Circle.

In November, the U.S. and China reached a trade deal that would roll back some tariffs and export controls, expand U.S. agricultural exports, curb the flow of fentanyl precursors and ease pressure on American semiconductor and shipping companies.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.