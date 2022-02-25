Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine supporters: Hundreds gather outside White House, demand Biden impose tougher sanctions on Russia

Ukranian-Americans warned that Putin would not stop at Ukraine unless harsher actions were taken

By Lisa Bennatan | Fox News
WASHINGTON – Hundreds of Ukraine supporters gathered outside the White House on Thursday calling on President Biden to impose tougher sanctions on Russia.

"Russia bombed my family and friends now in Kyiv and many cities of Ukraine, one woman, Maria, told Fox News. "I want the whole world to know that this is time to act."

"We need to act because we are protecting not only Ukraine, but the whole Western civilization," she continued.

RUSSIAN GROUND FORCES NEAR KYIV, EXPLOSION DEVASTATES UKRAINIAN CAPITAL: LIVE UPDATES

Russia attack Ukraine on Thursday after amassing troops on its border for months. Biden has since announced new sanctions on Russia and deployed 7,000 additional U.S. service members to Germany, though he maintained that the U.S. military would not fight in Ukraine.

Ukraine supporters said Biden's actions were not enough.

Two women with family in Ukraine protesting outside the White House on Thursday

"I came here today to ask our president to impose better sanctions on Russia because the sanctions that he announced, to be honest, are not really enough," one man waving a Ukranian flag told Fox News.

The latest round of sanctions would target major Russian banks, making it harder for Russia to do business in dollars, euros, pounds and yen, and there will be "new limitations" on what can be exported to Russia, Biden said Thursday. Neither Russian President Vladimir Putin nor his confidants were directly sanctioned.

A Ukrainian man worries for his family who remain in the country. 

"We're sure there are more serious acts that may be done to support Ukraine," Maria said. "Despite the fact that we respect USA and thank them for everything that they have done."

Ukranian-Americans said Putin would not stop at Ukraine unless harsher actions were taken.

"I don't know what to say, Putin is the next Hitler," a Ukrainian man working in D.C. "It's unbelievable."

A Ukrainian man protesting outside the White House says his family is currently hiding in Ukraine, and some of his friends have since joined Ukraine's army

Another woman, Alona, said the conflict is "a threat to the whole world. Putin will not stop. People need to wake up."

Another protester felt similarly.

The U.S. definitely must do more, otherwise Putin's "not going to stop with Ukraine, everybody knows that," the protester said.

Many demonstrators feared for their families still in Ukraine.

"They're very scared," a man holding a "Help Ukraine" sign told Fox News. "We don't know what's going to happen to them." 

Ukraine supporters chant "I support Ukraine" outside the White House

A woman wrapped in a Ukrainian flag said: "Everyone is trying to find a place to hide and stocking up on food, and in the next few days, they'll be disconnected from the internet. Water will be cut off, electricity."

A woman named Maria says her mom is in safety in Ukraine and her boyfriend has joined the forces. "I wait for the time I can go to Ukraine and join the forces myself," Maria said.

Another protester told Fox News her family in Ukraine was "so far they're doing okay but, they're ready, any minute for anything."

Crowd of Ukraine supporters began gathering outside the White House late Thursday afternoon

Alona also worried for her family.

"We have all our loved ones sitting in a bomb shelter, trying to survive the night," she told Fox News.

