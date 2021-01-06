Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine
Published

Ukraine seizes 1 ton of heroin heading to Europe

The drugs are estimated to be worth $81 million

Associated Press
Ukrainian officials say they have seized about 1.1 tons of heroin that smugglers intended to take into European Union countries and that four Turkish citizens have been detained in the case.

A statement late Tuesday from the national prosecutor-general’s office said the heroin was seized in the city of Lviv, about 30 miles from the Polish border.

About one ton of heroin estimated at to be worth $81 million has been seized in Ukraine's western city of Lviv. (AP/Ukraine's prosecutor-general's office)

It said the heroin originated in Pakistan and came into the country via the Black Sea port of Odesa.

The heroin, whose value is estimated at $81 million, was to be taken into the EU under the guise of diplomatic cargo, the statement said, but didn't give further details.