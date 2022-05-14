Ukraine says Russia withdrawing from nation's second-largest city

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Ukrainian military said Saturday that Russian forces are withdrawing from Kharkiv.

Ukraine’s general staff said the troops were pulling back from the country's second-largest city and focusing on guarding supply routes.

Kharkiv has been under assault since Russia started its invasion in late February.

Recently, Russia has made incremental gains in the eastern Donbas region, according to a senior U.S. defense official – though morale remains an issue.

The fight continues – after failing to capture Ukraine's capital – and the Ukrainian military chief for the Luhansk province said Friday that Russian troops had nearly full control of Rubizhne.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine's forces had also made some headway, retaking six towns or villages.

In his nightly video address late Friday, the leader said that "no one today can predict how long [the] war will last.

"This will depend, unfortunately, not only on our people, who are already giving their maximum," Zelenskyy noted. "This will depend on our partners, on European countries, on the entire free world."

President Biden said earlier this month that he is concerned that Russian President Vladimir Putin "doesn't have a way out" and will continue his brutal war in an attempt to save face at home.

According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) there have been 7,389 civilian casualties in Ukraine, including 3,573 deaths and 3,816 injuries.

However, the death toll is "thousands higher" than reported, according to a United Nations (U.N.) official.

