Moscow threatens to respond if NATO moves nukes any closer to its borders

Russia will act to defend itself should NATO deploy nuclear-capable military units any closer to its border, its foreign ministry warned.

Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko did not lay out any specific actions his country would take during an interview with the Russian news agency Interfax Saturday, but said it would operate in a way that ensures its own safety.

"It will be necessary to respond ... by taking adequate precautionary measures that would ensure the viability of deterrence," Grushko said, Reuters reported.

The Russian foreign minister also said he did not see a reason for Finland and Sweden to join NATO, of which both countries have sought membership since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Finland and Sweden are seeking an expedited membership application process, to bolster their own military preparedness should Russia’s war extend to other parts of Europe.

Grushko said there were no "real" reasons for the Nordic countries to join NATO and that Moscow has no particular hostilities towards those countries, Reuters reported.

Russia has consistently defended its own invasion of Ukraine as a "special military operation" to "denazify" the Donbas region, which neighbors Russia, where it previously recognized the independence of two Ukrainian regions, Donetsk and Luhansk.