Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Russia
Published

Moscow threatens to respond if NATO moves nukes any closer to its borders

The Russian foreign minister also said he did not see a reason for Finland and Sweden to join NATO

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
close
Russians have taken ‘a real whacking’ over past months: Retired US Army Lt. Colonel Video

Russians have taken ‘a real whacking’ over past months: Retired US Army Lt. Colonel

Retired Lt. Col. Bob MaGinnis shares his insight on the status of Russian forces in Ukraine on ‘Your World.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russia will act to defend itself should NATO deploy nuclear-capable military units any closer to its border, its foreign ministry warned.

Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko did not lay out any specific actions his country would take during an interview with the Russian news agency Interfax Saturday, but said it would operate in a way that ensures its own safety.

"It will be necessary to respond ... by taking adequate precautionary measures that would ensure the viability of deterrence," Grushko said, Reuters reported.

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - JANUARY 12: Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Of Russia, Alexander Grushko attends the NATO-Russia Council at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, on January 12, 2022. (Photo by Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - JANUARY 12: Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Of Russia, Alexander Grushko attends the NATO-Russia Council at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, on January 12, 2022. (Photo by Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) (Photo by Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

RUSSIA HAS SIGNALED INTENT TO END 'CURRENT PHASE' OF INVASION, CUT LOSSES WITH KHERSON REFERENDUM: EXPERT

The Russian foreign minister also said he did not see a reason for Finland and Sweden to join NATO, of which both countries have sought membership since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - JANUARY 12: Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Of Russia, Alexander Grushko attends the NATO-Russia Council at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, on January 12, 2022. (Photo by Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - JANUARY 12: Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Of Russia, Alexander Grushko attends the NATO-Russia Council at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, on January 12, 2022. (Photo by Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) (Photo by Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Finland and Sweden are seeking an expedited membership application process, to bolster their own military preparedness should Russia’s war extend to other parts of Europe. 

UKRAINE BELIEVES RUSSIA STILL PLANS TO CAPTURE KYIV

Grushko said there were no "real" reasons for the Nordic countries to join NATO and that Moscow has no particular hostilities towards those countries, Reuters reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed into law legislation that could punish journalists with up to 15 years in prison for reporting so-called "fake" news about his military invasion of Ukraine.       

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed into law legislation that could punish journalists with up to 15 years in prison for reporting so-called "fake" news about his military invasion of Ukraine.        (Yuri Kochetkov/Pool)

Russia has consistently defended its own invasion of Ukraine as a "special military operation" to "denazify" the Donbas region, which neighbors Russia, where it previously recognized the independence of two Ukrainian regions, Donetsk and Luhansk.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 