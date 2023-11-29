Ukraine to receive NATO support for 'as long as it takes,' gain alliance membership after conflict

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization will back Ukraine in its defensive war against Russia for "as long as it takes."

The military alliance pledged this week to continue offering its continuous support to the Eastern European nation following a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council on the second day of the organization's Foreign Affairs Ministers meeting.

"Allies remain steadfast in their commitment to further step up political and practical support to Ukraine as it continues to defend its independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders, and will continue their support for as long as it takes," a statement from NATO reads.

"A strong, independent Ukraine is vital for the stability of the Euro-Atlantic area," it added.

NATO does not provide military assistance to Ukraine formally as a group. Instead, that assistance is offered by individual member states on their own terms.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg claimed at the Wednesday meeting that Ukraine is set to become a member of the military alliance following the end of Russia's "brutal war of aggression."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba was in attendance at the council meeting, which convened in Brussels, Belgium, on the second day of the NATO Foreign Affairs Ministers' meeting.

"I heard a clear ‘no’ to any reference to fatigue, and I heard (a) clear ‘yes’ to increased support to Ukraine," Kuleba said of the council's discussions in Brussels.

"They understand that in order for them to feel safe, in order for them not to end up in a situation where NATO’s soldiers will have to fight, Ukraine has to win in this war," he continued.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also participated in the council, saying that the only thing preventing the end of the Russia-Ukraine conflict "is Vladimir Putin and the extent to which he believes that he can somehow outlast Ukraine, outlast his people."

Blinken claimed that the Russian president refuses "to engage in any meaningful way in diplomacy or negotiations."

In the meantime, steps are being taken to transition Ukraine's infrastructure into compatibility with NATO resources.

"We are developing a roadmap for Ukraine’s transition to full interoperability with NATO," the military alliance said in its statement.

The statement continued, "We are also developing new projects on humanitarian demining, medical rehabilitation for wounded Ukrainian soldiers, and Ukraine’s defence industrial capacity on the basis of the strategic defence procurement review."

A third development from the council meeting was Ukraine's reaffirmation of its intentions to reform national electoral and security structures.

"Ukraine reaffirmed its commitment to continued democratic and security sector reforms. Allies have provided Ukraine with recommendations for priority reforms," the statement reads. "The Alliance will support Ukraine in making these reforms on its path towards future membership in NATO."