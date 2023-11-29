Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Russia

Russian government floats idea for mandatory 'loyalty agreement' for foreigners in Russia

Under the proposed loyalty pledge, foreigners would not be able to criticize the Russian government, question Soviet contributions to world history or undermine traditional values

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Russian government is floating the idea of demanding a "loyalty agreement" from foreigners.

A proposed law would restrict non-Russian residents from openly opposing the government, criticizing Russia's communist history or subverting traditional values.

Foreign nationals would be required to sign an agreement prohibiting "hindering the activities of public authorities of the Russian Federation [or] discrediting in any form the foreign and domestic state policy of the Russian Federation, public authorities and their officials," according to translations from The Moscow Times.

RUSSIAN COURT EXTENDS DETENTION OF WALL STREET JOURNAL REPORTER EVAN GERSHKOVICH

RUSSIA DUMA

Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev speaks during the plenary session of State Duma on Oct. 19, 2022 in Moscow. The council of the lower chamber of Russia's Parliament decided to stop online broadcasting of the plenary sessions from now on. (Getty Images)

Foreigners would also be restricted from "denying traditional family values ​​and distorting the contribution of the Soviet people to the victory over fascism," according to the report.

State news outlet TASS reported on the draft legislation on Wednesday, attributing the proposition to the Interior Ministry, headed by Vladimir Kolokoltsev.

Head of the Interior Ministry's migration department, Valentina Kazakova, told TASS that the proposal would "soon be sent to the State Duma," the lower house of Russia's parliament.

PUTIN'S FIRST PRIME MINISTER AND LATER HIS OPPONENT HAS BEEN ADDED TO RUSSIA'S 'FOREIGN AGENT' LIST

Vladimir Kolokoltsev

Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev attends the Extended Boards of Interior Ministry in Moscow. (Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)

The Kremlin has not commented on the proposed law.

The loyalty pledge would be only the latest crackdown on behavior and speech believed to be anti-Russian since the invasion of Ukraine began in 2022.

Saturday morning, Russia launched its most intense drone attack on the Ukraine capital of Kyiv since the beginning of its full-scale invasion, leaving five people injured, military officials said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sits in chair with suit

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government via a video conference at the Kremlin in Moscow. (ALEXANDER KAZAKOV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Seventy-five Iranian-made drones were launched into the north-central region, of which at least 70 were destroyed by air defense, Ukraine’s air force said.

At least five civilians were wounded in the hours-long drone assault, including an 11-year-old child, according to Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Fox News Digital's Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com