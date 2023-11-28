Ukraine military intelligence chief's wife has been poisoned, reports say

The wife of the Ukrainian military intelligence chief who once vowed to "keep killing Russians anywhere on the face of this world until the complete victory of Ukraine" has been poisoned, reports say.

Marianna Budanova, the spouse of Kyrylo Budanov, is suffering from poisoning by heavy metals, Reuters is reporting, citing Ukrainian media.

The alleged incident happened weeks after the Russian government said it will pursue terrorism charges against Budanov and three other military officials in connection to drone strikes on Russian territory and regions of Ukraine currently being held by Russian invading forces.

It is unclear who is behind the reported poisoning or when it happened.

RUSSIA LAUNCHES LARGEST DRONE ATTACK ON KYIV SINCE START OF WAR, INJURING 5

The Ukrainian media outlet Babel cited an unnamed source as saying Budanova is hospitalized and is finishing treatment for the poisoning, according to Reuters.

Ukrainska Pravda, meanwhile, cited a source saying the poison likely was placed in her food and other members of Ukraine’s military intelligence agency have been poisoned as well, Reuters adds.

The news agency says Budanov – who has played a key role in clandestine operations against Russian troops during the war – previously said he would "keep killing Russians anywhere on the face of this world until the complete victory of Ukraine."

ZELENSKYY TALKS ISRAEL, US ELECTIONS WITH FOX’S BENJAMIN HALL, AND UKRAINE’S PLACE AMONG ‘GLOBAL RISKS’

In early October, Russia named Main Directorate of Intelligence Chief Budanov, Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk, Ukrainian Naval Forces Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa and 383rd Unmanned Aviation Brigade Commander Serhiy Burdenyuk as the military officials being charged with terrorism.

Ukrainian military forces have used unmanned aerial vehicles to conduct strikes inside Russian territory, expanding the scope of the conflict outside the frontline.

Russia has also used drone technology in the conflict, striking military targets and infrastructure assets such as grain facilities.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Areas that have suffered intense drone strikes by Ukrainian forces include the annexed region of Crimea, Moscow, Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk.

Fox News’ Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report.